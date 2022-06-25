My View: A fond, sad remembrance of Dad

Dad should have been born in the late 19th century during the expansion of the Wild West. He was a good-looking, well-built man who was easy-going unless provoked.

He loved the outdoors and especially loved fishing and hunting. That he loved these activities was surprising, in view of his growing up in a poor Rochester neighborhood. How he got to love fishing and hunting was something that I never found out. (This fact is something that I very much regret not knowing.)

I should have spent more time talking to him about it. Dad was good with his hands and knew how to do carpentry, plumbing and electrical work. While I knew that he did not do any of that type of work at his full-time job for the New York Central Railroad, I’m not sure what work he actually did there. Another thing that I wished I had discussed.

I got married in 1965 and, after we moved into our first home a year later, he and my uncle Louie finished our basement with a beautiful bar tile floor, lighting and paneling.

This would have been a good time to say “I love you,” but we just didn’t say that to each other. Neither he nor my dear diminutive mom expressed those terms of endearment as we were growing up.

However, I greatly respected my dad and what he did for me. He taught me to shoot shotguns and rifles when I turned 16 years old. (The first time I shot a 306 rifle I thought my right shoulder would break and my ear drums would shatter.)

When I graduated from high school, he drove me about 600 miles to Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Ind. I left after one year because I knew engineering wasn’t for me. I ended up going to college at SUNY Brockport for a degree in education.

We were a middle-class family growing up in Rochester’s inner city and I shared a bedroom with my brother until I was 15. We then moved to a colonial three-bedroom home in a suburb.

Dad finished that basement with paneling, flooring, lighting and a bar. My dear sister had great parties there, including one where she met her future husband; they have now been married 60 years.

I bought a 1962 Mercury convertible for $900 when I was 17, and Dad allowed me to try to paint it with white spray paint in the unattached garage. I almost asphyxiated myself. He then got my uncle to spray the car correctly.

However, all good things came to an end when Dad got into financial trouble and we moved to a smaller bedroom ranch home in 1963. By that time, my sister was married.

The small house did have a side yard, in which Dad had a statute of the Blessed Mother, and a finished basement. He loved to have people over and share drinks in his bar there.

He was partially paralyzed in his early 50s from a stroke, but had extensive rehab, which helped.

Dad passed away tragically at 58 in a drowning accident when falling off a rowboat while fishing alone in a large pond while wearing heavy clothing. I should have been fishing with him instead of playing golf with friends.

Dad, while I didn’t take after you in loving fishing and hunting, I respected and loved you and mom with all my heart.

Happy belated Father’s Day!