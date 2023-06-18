My father was a professional singer. But I never saw him sing professionally. When I was young, I learned the songs of Sinatra and Bennett as he played his guitar and sang at the kitchen table before he left for his day job in sales. I loved the “moonies,” i.e., “Moon River,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Moonlight in Vermont.”

On weekend nights, I watched him load his guitar and amplifier into the car trunk for his drive over the hill from the valley where we lived to his gigs in Hollywood or Beverly Hills. He looked so glamorous in his tux, smelling of aftershave. I felt proud and special until I was a teenager. Then I became embarrassed by the songs he sang and cranked up my rock albums to drown him out. Eventually, I grew sentimental about American Standards, especially when rock musicians started singing them.

My adult life moved across the country, and my visits with dad were filled with seeing my friends, doing my thing and taking him to an occasional breakfast or dinner. In 2008, when he was 85, I took my dad on a road trip up the Pacific Coast Highway to visit his sister in Arcata. We rented a PT Cruiser and sang to Bennett and Sinatra CDs. We had taken trips up the coast many times before on our family vacations.

When my dad was in his mid-90s, arthritis and Alzheimer’s crept in. Unable to play his guitar and hard of hearing, he lost interest in music. His eyes were blank when I played his favorite CDs. My heart broke. I was losing my dad. When he passed at age 97, my regret deepened that I never saw him sing on stage. How could I have been so blasé about such an essential aspect of his life? And such an instrumental part of mine? I had screwed up. And there were no do-overs.

I was in charge of going through his things and clearing out the house, my childhood home. I searched the pockets of old ‘70s-style sportscoats in the closet and found guitar pics, golf tees and breath-mint wrappers. Then, I pulled out a thin cardboard stub in the small front pocket of a ‘70s-style sportscoat. An old-style receipt had been perforated and torn off the bottom of a cashier’s check. I turned it over and read Tail o’ the Cock stamped on it with a picture of a rooster. The amount of $20.24 was penciled in.

My mouth dropped open. The Tail o’ the Cock was a nightclub my dad had worked at when I was young. It was my first conscious knowledge of his musician life, stuck in my memory because of its funny name. To my knowledge, he hadn’t worked there since the mid-1960s. What were the odds that I would find a memento from that particular place and time? I looked upward. There was no doubt in my mind that this was a gift from Dad. He was trying to give me what I felt I had missed.

Later, in a closet, I found a bag of old cassette tapes of all the jazz greats. One had Mike Andre Trio handwritten on the label. The only cassette player around was in his car, so I went out to the driveway and popped it in.

It was dad at a gig. I could hear muffled voices and plates rattling. Hear him talking to the crowd and their applause. I leaned back against the worn leather seat and closed my eyes. I pictured him in his tux with his thick, dark hair and shining eyes. Saw his ruby ring flash through the strings of his guitar. His resonant tenor voice sang “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” and right there, in his 2003 Buick, I had a front-row seat.