My View: A few of life's big little bugaboos

I just broke off my index fingernail. This casualty was thanks to multiple attempts to open a new, hermetically sealed lip liner. Lip liners are incredibly dangerous items, apparently. As my dearly departed father would say as he sized up imminent chores, this was a four-curse project. I was left exasperated and ready to toss the darn thing in the garbage.

I’ve learned through experience that whenever a package is labeled “e-z open,” I should grab scissors, crowbar or box cutter. The manufacturers think their cute use of “e-z” will make us trust them and buy their goods.

We soon learn that the product isn’t going to reveal itself with a simple flick of the finger or twist of the wrist. Just plan to drop another dollar or four in the swear jar.

A few years ago, I purchased two tickets to a bucket list show at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Like a good consumer, and because I’m a seat snob, I bought the best seats available as soon as they went on sale. I wasn’t particularly happy with my seats, but it was a holiday-themed, high-demand show. So I uncharacteristically settled.

Fast forward a week before the show. I received an email letting me know that – miraculously – new, better seats suddenly became available. Of course they did. They were located front and center, so I was tempted, but also faced with a dilemma.

Do I take a chance and buy the new, more expensive but highly desired seats and hope to recoup some of the funds for my old seats on a secondary site? Or, do I sit pat with a slightly obstructed view? It was a bucket list experience, so I took my chances.

Certainly, the show met all expectations and it was great to see the star performers up close and personal. Regrettably, I was only able to sell one seat – at a loss. I think I learned a lesson here, but I keep wavering on what exactly that lesson was.

I am very adept at online shopping, especially now that several local department stores are now sad history. I still patronize local businesses as much as I can. But now that I’m retired, the arrival of packages can occasionally be the highlight of my day.

I’ve concluded that its next to impossible to determine when a delivery requires a signature. Sometimes a high-value item simply appears at the door. Sometimes, a very low-cost item is treated as if it’s a shipment of gold bricks.

Nevertheless, this seems to be controlled by the retail companies’ policies. Rest assured, if the item does require a signature, it will arrive when I’m in the shower or otherwise momentarily occupied. As a result, a trivial item returns to the shipping abyss and I’m left scratching my head.

Here’s another bugaboo. It will be clear skies and sunshine when I enter a movie theater. But, despite checking the forecast before going in, I’ll be greeted by a flash downpour upon leaving. If I’m proactive and bring an umbrella with me, odds are that I will leave that umbrella behind in the theater. As I did last week.

Webster’s Dictionary defines bugaboo as something that causes fear or distress out of proportion to its importance.

Exactly.

I’m trying to get better at shrugging off the aggravations and instead celebrating the ease when things go blissfully right.

Key word: trying!