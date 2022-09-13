My View: A father and son who knew the meaning of friendship

Throughout my life there have been good times and bad. Sometimes I’ve had minor struggles that merited little worry or concern, and other times there have been problems of greater consequence. But even they – eventually – receded into the past and were forgotten.

My wife and I raised three boys at our home in the country. One by one, they grew up, married and moved to other states. We were empty nesters. The boys were gone, but we had each other.

I don’t know when it started, but somewhere along the way my wife gave up on our marriage. An unhappy divorce followed, and I found myself alone. I had friends, but sharing my deepest feelings with those I liked, but didn’t know intimately, was often too difficult.

Returning home from work one evening, I saw a story on the news about the dedication of a home built by Habitat for Humanity. The thought intrigued me and I decided to call about volunteering for the organization. The following Saturday, in August 1998, I met Tom, a supervisor at a home being restored on Wood Avenue in Buffalo. It was the beginning of my 23 years volunteering at Habitat for Humanity.

I still silently bore the emotions and loneliness of divorce, but I had one day each week to spend with good, kindhearted people who made me feel part of a family. At Habitat, I met Diane, the woman who would become my second wife. Little by little, the trauma of divorce was ebbing.

Home dedications were among my fondest experiences at Habitat. It was always a joyful time. Little kids, who may never have had a room of their own, proudly showed me the one that would be theirs. It went straight to my heart. Although there were many benefits working at Habitat, that remains one of my favorites.

When Tom’s mother, Flora, passed away, most of our volunteer team went to the memorial service, and it was there that we met his father, Dale. Sitting behind them, I watched as Tom comforted his dad and I realized how close they were.

Soon after Flora died, Tom started bringing Dale with him to Habitat. Perhaps because I was one of the older volunteers, he and I often worked together. The whole crew embraced Dale as we helped him overcome the loss of his wife. And Dale, unknowingly, helped me through the lingering memories of my divorce. He was fun and witty. Approaching 90, he put in a full day of work and taught all of us a few tricks of the trade. He was truly one of those unique people who brought happiness wherever he went. He was a friend to all of us.

Dale was 95 when Covid-19 brought work at Habitat to a halt. It was during that time that Tom decided to retire. Without Tom as our supervisor, nearly all of our crew retired as well. He and his dad were special to us, and for me, it was hard to imagine, at the age of 81, starting again with another crew.

Dale died Jan. 2, 2022, at the age of 96. A veteran of the Merchant Marines, he was instrumental in having a monument established for them on the Buffalo waterfront. It bore his name and those of other local veterans. Tom made a display case, proudly exhibiting Dale’s Merchant Marines memorabilia and the flag he received in honor of his father’s service.

I’m also proud – to have known both father and son.