My View: A family weather debate that never gets old

There was always so much of Buffalo in the summer as it came out of winter hibernation and its residents stopped cursing themselves for choosing to live at the 42nd latitude all year-round.

“How could you live here, of all places? Why would anyone choose this city? It looks so sad these days,” my Southern sister says, tilting her nose slightly up in the air. “Florida is all new and we never get three feet of snow like you guys do,” she adds.

I don’t even try to argue with her as I scan the gray clouds swirling overhead. In Buffalo, it is possible to go days without seeing a streak of blue sky or getting a peek at the sun. It seems as if there lives a nasty being up there in the sky, taunting us with weeks full of sunshine from 9 to 5 when everyone is working, yet religiously sends down rain and gloom on the weekends, especially on Sundays. And holiday weekends. So why do we put up with it year after year, winter after winter?

I do my best to explain, “Well, just as you guys in Florida cannot go out because of the heat from March till November, we can’t go out easily from November till March.”

“October till May,” sis corrects me.

“OK, you’re right,” I concede, then challenge her. “There was that crazy ice storm in early November one year, but what about all those times it didn’t snow till after Christmas?”

“And what about the time it didn’t stop snowing until after mid-June?” she retorts.

My sister and I are both visiting mom this summer. I decide to keep my thoughts to myself and stop arguing. I could have said that every summer I have the same thought: There is so much Buffalo in a Buffalo summer, and it makes up for the long and dreary winters that we pretend aren’t just around the corner as late August approaches.

I remember, when growing up, how in the summer it never seemed as if winter could possibly reemerge, and during the long winter, summer warmth seemed next to impossible. Sometimes, the miracle would happen in mid-March; suddenly I would notice a tiny blade of grass poking through the glistening melting snow. The lonely blade would dance above the dull, sodden, brown ground beneath it, releasing a slightly metallic smell of spring. Knowing it was just a teaser made it that much more precious. Inevitably, in a few days, that lonely flag of grass would be crushed beneath the weight of the latest snowstorm. Only in mid-April or early May would the snow finally disappear for good, and the next four months brought out the goodness in the long wait for the Buffalo summer.

All that we do and enjoy here in the summer – art and music festivals, summer cottages, walks along the river, garage sales, fireworks and barbecues – could be done all year in my sister’s Florida town. There is no sense of urgency to get it all in while the sun shines, since it’s always shining. Expecting to be refused, I turn to sis and ask her if she wants to go out for a char-broiled hot dog at Ted’s. She smiles and says, “Of course. I can’t wait to have a picnic. I haven’t had a barbeque since I was here last year in July.”

Maybe, I wondered, there is so much Buffalo in Buffalo, and, for my sister, there was too much Florida in Florida.