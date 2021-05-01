My View: A family friendship that outlived tragedy

Jerry would be 72 if he was with us today, but the bottom fell out in 1984. Jerry went to New Orleans with Dale for a medical conference and became ill. He thought it might be food poisoning, but soon learned he was suffering from lymphoma. Even in the face of death he thought of others. He told Dale personally that his illness was fatal rather than having her hear it from the hospital staff.

I visited Jerry several times, and was deeply shaken to see my friend so sick. Immediately sensing my discomfort, Jerry guided the conversation down gentle paths. But when death struck the Kaiser family, Jean and Sam suffered through a parent’s worst nightmare – the loss of a child.

“They were devastated,” Dale said. ”I don’t think they ever recovered. What do you do with the death of a child?”

Sam died in 1999, heightening Jean’s grief and bolstering her determination to stay at the apartment she and Sam long called home. “She had her apartment – her home – full of memorabilia and photos of Jerry and Sam – the two men she loved,” Dale said. “That’s what she loved about it and that’s why she didn’t want to leave it.”

Dale took a different route, moving back to Boston with the boys to be with her family.