My View: A family friendship that outlived tragedy

Nothing in life is guaranteed, but Jerry Kaiser – my good friend and former high school classmate – deserved better.
He died of cancer at age 35, just as he was fortifying his reputation as an outstanding cardiologist, and taking great joy in raising two young sons – Alan and Jonathan – with his wife, Dale.
“This little boy who was as smart as a whip wanted to be a doctor,” said Dale, who met Jerry when they were undergraduate students at the University of Rochester. “In his own quiet way he just did it.”
Jerry, the only child of Sam, a shoe store owner, and Jean, a housewife, was focused and disciplined, even as a child growing up in North Buffalo.
“Jerry was like the golden boy,” Dale said. “He respected his parents. He respected his teachers. Everybody loved him.”
He was also unerringly modest. I walked to Bennett High School with Jerry and several other friends every day, and only recently learned that he attended the highly competitive University of Rochester on a full academic scholarship.
Then he turned down several admission offers from out-of-town medical schools to attend UB, because staying home was less costly.
Never, not once, did I hear Jerry say a bad word about anyone. While other top students at Bennett competed outwardly for the highest grades, Jerry did his work quietly and inconspicuously.
Jerry would be 72 if he was with us today, but the bottom fell out in 1984. Jerry went to New Orleans with Dale for a medical conference and became ill. He thought it might be food poisoning, but soon learned he was suffering from lymphoma. Even in the face of death he thought of others. He told Dale personally that his illness was fatal rather than having her hear it from the hospital staff.
I visited Jerry several times, and was deeply shaken to see my friend so sick. Immediately sensing my discomfort, Jerry guided the conversation down gentle paths. But when death struck the Kaiser family, Jean and Sam suffered through a parent’s worst nightmare – the loss of a child.
“They were devastated,” Dale said. ”I don’t think they ever recovered. What do you do with the death of a child?”
Sam died in 1999, heightening Jean’s grief and bolstering her determination to stay at the apartment she and Sam long called home. “She had her apartment – her home – full of memorabilia and photos of Jerry and Sam – the two men she loved,” Dale said. “That’s what she loved about it and that’s why she didn’t want to leave it.”
Dale took a different route, moving back to Boston with the boys to be with her family.
“I worked really hard at trying not to live in the past,” she said. “I couldn’t stay in Buffalo.
Every time I turned around there was a Jerry connection.”
Every year I called Jean on April 1, Jerry’s birthday. We told Jerry stories and tried to laugh more than we cried.
This year’s call was very sadly different. Jean, who was 95, didn’t answer and the message machine was off.
I made some calls and learned that Jean fell and broke her hip, and was at the Weinberg Campus, where she died a few weeks later.
I never spoke to Jean about the afterlife. Even so, I’m certain that in some way we can’t picture or comprehend, Jean, happy and content, is with Sam and Jerry, the two men she loved.