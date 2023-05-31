I turned off the evening news, disheartened by the continued political wrangling in Washington and turned to my collection of digital photos for consolation and reflection in this turbulent time.

As I scanned thousands of my personal photos, my eye alighted on a striking, fair-faced teen staring warmly and confidently into my camera lens. The striking photo was taken seven years ago at Chautauqua’s annual Fourth of July children’s parade.

She was one of the Children’s School counselors, guiding her charges through central Bestor Plaza.

At my request, she gracefully stopped and posed for a moment, staring directly and confidently into the camera. I snapped her for posterity. Her sparkling brown eyes, pearl-studded earlobes and orthodontist-approved smile created a memorable photo.

Hand-painted on her face was a small, delicate fireworks display while two colorful five-pointed stars danced above her headband. It all made for a lasting image.

I have been tempted to put her photo on my Facebook page and ask if a well-timed photo could, indeed, capture an individual’s personality. Looking now at that photo there is little doubt that the answer is a resounding yes. She comes across as an open, caring individual who knows how to fully live in the moment. She was diligently caring for her young charges that day, but she took the time to briefly indulge the request of a camera-toting grizzled photographer and posed for the shot.

I do wonder what has happened to her in the intervening years. Did she end up at an Ivy League school, perhaps majoring in art or music, like so many of her peers? And did she later marry a talented lawyer and perhaps even have a child by now?

Or perhaps did she, like my own daughter, go to a well-respected public university, graduate, and start an arts magazine that led to founding a colorful weekly newspaper in an up-and-coming resort community? She has rather skillfully piloted that paper over the past 18 years, through the challenges of Covid and the gyrations of a rapidly changing economy that has been marked by the death of so many newspapers.

The teen’s striking photo seems markedly out of place in my photo archive, among shots of rather grimy World War II re-enactors grimacing into my camera or sweating profusely under the summer sun.

Admittedly, I do have some rather diverse hobbies, such as writing extended World War II articles for the national media, and slithering through area swamps to take photos of colorful wildflowers, tree fungi and a wide variety of otherwise elusive birds.

I also had very briefly considered using the photo in an effort to learn her fate. But this is not an era for a gray-haired male to be asking such questions. Pressing my wife into action on that quest –or better yet my daughter – would certainly prove more successful.

It remains very possible that I will never know the counselor’s fate, but I remain convinced that her evident self-confidence and self-awareness have served her well in the years that have elapsed. For now, she appears destined to remain forever the 16- or 17-year-old in my photo archives. I don’t know what happened to her, but I am free to imagine that life brought her at least some of her dreams and ambitions.

Perhaps it is best that she remains a fleeting memory and a photo that’s quickly disappearing into my digital archives.