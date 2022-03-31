My View: A dog named Sabre lit up our lives

Anybody who has had to say goodbye to the family pet can relate to the immeasurable grief afterward.
We brought Sabre home when the kids were 10, 8 and 5, she was with us for 11 years of their childhood. We arrived with the name Sabre when our young hockey players thought Stanley (think: Stanley Cup) was a great name for a girl dog. Many of our neighbors thought she was a boy her whole life.
The kids joked about it but knew at the same time that my favorite child was her. They also like to remind me that it wasn’t always so. There was the puppy insanity. In one instance she took a retainer and spit it out in 1,000 pieces after I found her with it.
She pawed for and stole butter rappers from the kitchen island, happy to nab a homework assignment instead if it meant we would spend the next 20 minutes chasing her around the living room trying to get it back in one piece.
I remember her running around in circles on the front lawn or through the house. Digging in the landscaping, sitting in flower pots, dumping garbage cans was all fair game. It was suggested she repeat puppy kindergarten after the first time through. She never mastered “come” or “stay,” and why drop the ball already fetched?
A Portuguese water dog, there wasn’t water she didn’t try to swim in, including the neighborhood lakes, one neighbor’s coy pond and another’s water on top of the pool cover. Sabre guarded our own pool with all her might and swam in it whenever we opened the gate.
I told Sabre every day that I loved her so much and was so happy she was in our family. As long as my words were accompanied by praise and massage, she was happy to hear my same story over and over.
We were like soul mates – both angling to sit in the sunniest spot on the carpet. We walked every single day, taking in the beauty of the Buffalo seasons, ecstatic to head out in freshly fallen snow, a December night to see the Christmas lights, or the warm sun on the first 60-degree spring day.
Sabre tagged along whenever she could. She was a staple on the sidelines at little league baseball and summer lacrosse, a constant in any carpool. She understood a fair amount of English, running to the back hall if offered to “go for a ride” or whenever “cookies” were involved.
Sabre was the main topic of our family group chat. There could never be too many pictures of her sleeping in another awkward or adorable position with another clever caption, “do not disturb” and of late “co-worker.”
My homesick college kids would inquire about Sabre. More pictures were sent. She also got in nearly every group pic ever taken at our house. Charity Ball-bound kids lining up in front of the fireplace, Sabre front center. Kids taking a boomerang jumping in the pool, Sabre was in.
Eventually she ruled our whole house. Chairs were purchased and placed with her in mind. We raced into the house after vacations to “see Sabre first.” A pandemic puppy didn’t happen because we were certain she liked being the “only child.”
In the beginning we were her caretaker. Helping our new little friend adjust when we brought her home from her breeder and littermates. But before long she cared for us.
Our BFF stayed by our side through every sick day on the couch. She carried her arthritic body up two flights of stairs to sleep with us every night. A life had come full circle. When she couldn’t make it up, I took my pillow and blanket to the kitchen floor to stay with her, her last night home.
Like everything in life, it wouldn’t be so hard to say goodbye were it not for the happy memories that came before. I loved Sabre for all the days of her life, and will miss her for the rest of mine.