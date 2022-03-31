My View: A dog named Sabre lit up our lives

Anybody who has had to say goodbye to the family pet can relate to the immeasurable grief afterward.

We brought Sabre home when the kids were 10, 8 and 5, she was with us for 11 years of their childhood. We arrived with the name Sabre when our young hockey players thought Stanley (think: Stanley Cup) was a great name for a girl dog. Many of our neighbors thought she was a boy her whole life.

The kids joked about it but knew at the same time that my favorite child was her. They also like to remind me that it wasn’t always so. There was the puppy insanity. In one instance she took a retainer and spit it out in 1,000 pieces after I found her with it.

She pawed for and stole butter rappers from the kitchen island, happy to nab a homework assignment instead if it meant we would spend the next 20 minutes chasing her around the living room trying to get it back in one piece.

I remember her running around in circles on the front lawn or through the house. Digging in the landscaping, sitting in flower pots, dumping garbage cans was all fair game. It was suggested she repeat puppy kindergarten after the first time through. She never mastered “come” or “stay,” and why drop the ball already fetched?