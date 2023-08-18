When I attended Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, July 8, I expected to feel the usual mixed emotions that come amid the swirl of changes rained down upon Catholic congregations in Western New York over the past two decades. Instead, I was caught up in an uplifting if unlikely experience that was like a ray of light poking through a gray, cloudy sky.

Born and raised in the church, I am a devout Catholic who was saddened by the scaling back and renaming of churches about 15 years ago, and horrified by the scandalous claims of sexual abuse by priests close to home. As a result, I have adjusted my beliefs regarding the church hierarchy, but never will revise my core beliefs instilled by family and the good sisters who presided over SS. Peter and Paul and St. Bernadette’s schools. Those values were strengthened through nurturing Sisters of St. Joseph and Father Gabe at Hilbert College as part of my educational journey.

The pews were filled by adults and children who began fidgeting at 4:05 p.m. Perhaps like me, my fellow congregants had souls full of hope but could use an injection of faith. Like a well-scripted play, all the “actors” other than the priest were present and an announcement was soon made that the priest was not here. One of the numerous changes that have come down in the “Road to Renewal” is most churches no longer have their own pastor with several assistant priests like SS. Peter and Paul’s has had for this large congregation of more than 2,000 families in the Southtowns. We now have a system of sharing a pastor and priests with other area churches. Apparently, there was a scheduling error and no priest to lead the Mass.

A disembodied voice (choir director?) announced we would say a decade of the rosary. Throughout the rosary, holy books and vessels were being moved about by people on the altar. Then, a silver-haired, white-robed gentleman appeared at the microphone and announced that he was a retired deacon of the church and would lead us in a “Communion service” which would fulfill the weekly obligation for Mass attendance. Accommodations were made for the Communion – there was a shortage of consecrated hosts and only a priest could add more. The problem was solved by dividing those on hand to allow all who wanted Communion to have a tiny share.

Dismissing any embarrassment due to the scheduling error, the leaders, particularly the retired deacon (he did not state whether he was in attendance or was called in) took action and created a healing ambience of faithfulness I was seeking that day. The Communion service was remarkably close to an actual Mass and the retired deacon, whose name I never learned, was stellar. While he did not give a homily, in a few well-chosen words he acknowledged the unusual situation we found ourselves in that day and rose above it to lead us in worship, a shepherd for Jesus.

As the deacon and altar servers completed their task, marching in procession down the main aisle they were met by a spontaneous burst of applause. Kudos to all.