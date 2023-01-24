My View: A difficult sorting brings cherished memories

Recently, I sorted and cleaned out my dear late parents' home of more than 70 years of memories and belongings. This was also my childhood home.

After taking the things I wanted and giving things away to relatives and friends, I called organizations accepting donations.

My parents were extremely neat and organized, which helped with sorting and handling their belongings. My mother had kept track of all the gifts they received by placing a tag on the bottom of each item with the givers name, the occasion and date.

I contacted the givers and asked if they wanted their gifts returned. Everyone said yes, especially because each gift had an attached handwritten note from my mom.

Talking on the telephone to some organizations was discouraging. Some workers didn’t know what donations could be accepted.

The smaller organizations were easy to work with and I did very well donating blankets, dishware, linens and medical supplies.

I called a farming organization hoping to donate my dad’s shovels and garden tools. He was a wonderful gardener and took good care of the tools. I was told the shovels had to be new.

I don’t buy or sell online. I understand that it can work out fine – and that sometimes it doesn’t.

This left the furniture, which was all well-made and in good condition. Everything was solid wood, with no plastic legs or torn material on the couch or recliners. My parents took care of what they had and kept it for as long as they could. They had two pieces of furniture in the living room recovered to make them last. My dad repaired everything that could be saved. Nothing was treated as disposable.

Those days seem to be gone. Now there are different ideals, products are made cheaply, and some generations don’t know what solid wood means or its value.

One of my mother’s homecare aides assumed that all furniture today has veneer tops. She would put wet cloths right on a dresser’s surface, causing damage to the finish. I pointed out the watermark to a representative from an organization and told her the wood surface is not water resistant.

Her reply was, that’s OK, the new owner can just paint the surface. Oh my.

I dealt with several organizations looking for one who would handle the furniture with the respect it deserved and pick it up. I finally found one. I was starting to think we didn’t have anyone in Western New York who could use a bed, dresser or chair.

Of course, there are also junk pickups if you don’t care that the furniture and good items are tossed to the junk pile.

Many organizations told me because of Covid-19 policies have changed. Did it also change needs?

Don’t let anyone try convincing you to “unload” the things you love while you are alive. If you are fortunate, you have family or friends who will want some of your belongings.

If you want to, give it away while you are alive, not because someone told you to do so. My mother even kept the shoes my dad wore at their wedding.

It took me all summer to go through my parent’s home. I carefully sorted through their belongs and I am happy I did.

It was often overwhelming and one of the hardest things to do emotionally, but I was also able to enjoy their memories one more time.