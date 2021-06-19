My View: A different paean to a different type of dad

As we baby boom fathers begin the process of staring down our own mortality, I find myself thinking a lot more about my own father. I could write a piece about what a kind and caring and considerate guy my father was and fill in the word count with syrupy, Norman Rockwell-esque phrases to punctuate my nostalgia. But, while I can’t be certain where my father’s spirit is at the moment, I am certain he would wretch at the sound of such phrasing to describe him.

My father was a member of the Greatest Generation. He was a first-generation American. He endured the Depression. He served in World War II and returned to spend more than three decades laboring in the cavernous, contaminated confines of the Bethlehem Steel, a “career” that knocked a decade or so off his life expectancy. Along the way, his labor kept eight kids in food and clothes and Catholic education. We had gloves and bats and balls and cleats and sneakers for all the sports we played.

But that’s it for puffery because my father wasn’t an "Ozzie and Harriet" kind of dad. He didn’t wear a tie. He didn’t eat with the family because the tiny kitchen in the small house he could afford didn’t include room for him. He insisted that we all go to church weekly but he never went himself. He has a hard drinker and a chronic smoker. But most of all he was a hard man.