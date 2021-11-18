My View: A deep-dish dive into my colonoscopy

I went for my annual physical about 20 years too late.

My doctor, who graduated from the University of Somewhere with a grade of A in ordering tests, suggested I get one of those tests they advertise on TV where you produce a sample, put it in a box and mail it somewhere in the Midwest.

Anyway, I called the phone number, and in a couple of days a box arrived on my doorstep. The day was record-breaking hot. I don’t know how long it baked on my front stoop, but when I returned from work, it was hot to the touch. In addition, the box looked as if it had lost, forgive me, a boxing match.

After rereading the open to debate instructions a few dozen times, it seemed the most important one was not taking the test late in the week so it wouldn’t sit on a loading dock somewhere over a weekend.

I also learned my box was not the one advertised on TV that you’d send to the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota. I would be sending my rejected matter to the Miracle Whip Clinic at the Community College of Shawano, Wis. I was glad because no one who was any good ever graduated from U of M.

F. Scott Fitzgerald, Eric Sevareid, Harry Reasoner, Bob Dylan attended, but never got their sheepskins from Sky-U-Mah.