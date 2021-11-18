My View: A deep-dish dive into my colonoscopy

I went for my annual physical about 20 years too late.
My doctor, who graduated from the University of Somewhere with a grade of A in ordering tests, suggested I get one of those tests they advertise on TV where you produce a sample, put it in a box and mail it somewhere in the Midwest.
Anyway, I called the phone number, and in a couple of days a box arrived on my doorstep. The day was record-breaking hot. I don’t know how long it baked on my front stoop, but when I returned from work, it was hot to the touch. In addition, the box looked as if it had lost, forgive me, a boxing match.
After rereading the open to debate instructions a few dozen times, it seemed the most important one was not taking the test late in the week so it wouldn’t sit on a loading dock somewhere over a weekend.
I also learned my box was not the one advertised on TV that you’d send to the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota. I would be sending my rejected matter to the Miracle Whip Clinic at the Community College of Shawano, Wis. I was glad because no one who was any good ever graduated from U of M.
F. Scott Fitzgerald, Eric Sevareid, Harry Reasoner, Bob Dylan attended, but never got their sheepskins from Sky-U-Mah.
The return box was likewise in pretty bad shape, so I swapped it out with the previous night’s pizza box, covered it and smothered it in duct tape, and put a king’s ransom of stamps on it, hoping it might make it through to Chicago on its way to northern Wisconsin.
About a month later, I received a call from my doctor’s office telling me I’d tested positive for cancer and anchovies.
This was hard to fathom as I never order anchovies. I had a cousin who used to order them. He’d eat one piece, and we’d be left with the rest of the pie. I’d pick most of them off, but I still wasn’t too crazy about them on pizza. And to think some folks complain about using pineapple as a topping.
The doctor’s office scheduled a colonoscopy. It required “a complete cleanse,” so there went last year’s Halloween candy. Once again, the directions were daunting, and I missed a significant amount of a World Series game, but the procedure itself, while unpleasant, was relatively painless.
The operation took place at one of those converted filling stations that seem to be taking the place of hospital operating rooms since Covid-19. I was wheeled into a room filled with attractive nurses. An IV was inserted into my arm as I was asked a series of questions by Dr. Colin Oscopy.
“That’s a great name for someone in your line of work,” I said.
“What do you mean?” he asked.
“Never mind.” I gave up.
I soon drifted off, but the next thing I remember was being awakened from a two and a half hour nap.
The doctor told me everything was fine, and all he had to cut out were a couple of small polyps … and some anchovies.
“What about last year’s Halloween candy?” I asked.
“What?” he replied.
“Never mind.” I gave up again.
I was one of the lucky ones. It turns out there are a significant number of false positives. Still, I’m glad I went through with it.
My doctor has since recommended a specialist for the anchovies.