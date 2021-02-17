My View: A deep conversation with my closet captives

Several weeks ago I needed to get “dressed to impress.” It had been a long time since I chose anything but jeans, warm-up pants or workout clothes, none of which impress. So I decided to spend some time choosing my outfit.
I keep things loosely organized by what they cover; tops, bottoms, full length. Not very creative, but then, while rummaging, I realized that nothing about the collection is very creative. Stepping back to look, I realized that outside of a palette of black and white, only red, violet, and the occasional blue made an appearance.
The evolution of a white-and-black basic approach started 20 years ago when I had cancer, lost my auburn hair, and found it growing back white. I’m not proud of the fact that I decided my clothes must match my hair. But gradually, brown, beige and tan all disappeared.
Given these color limitations, my “impressing” would have to be about style. I selected a top I had bought 16 years ago at Presence on Elmwood. It was a bit bold: a boiled wool fitted black jacket with an angular button track and a red silk collar designed to look like a rose that bloomed up the neck to the chin. I had worn it many times doing presentations and thought it made people think I was brave.
I love it, but knowing the coat I was going to be wearing to weather the outdoor part of the presentation, I decided it would not work. I started to put it back and then eerily heard it beg me to let it stay out of the closet.
I could almost hear, “Please, I haven’t been out of there for almost a year!” I could totally relate and I hung it on the closet door to give it a day or two to enjoy the outside world. I actually said out loud, “OK, enjoy a couple of days out here.”
Having realized the limitations the weather would put on my choices I rummaged around a bit, amazed at my new revelation about just how much my wardrobe reflected my personal need for order, consistency and patterns. All but one flowing purple skirt were black. Most tops were black, white or some combination of both. Two violet smock tops and one red were the outstanding exceptions, but I realized I barely ever wear them. So I listened to their plaintive calls for a break from the closet and hung them on the other side of the doorknob with the firm admonition that they would be going back on the rod soon.
Another disturbing thing I noticed while rummaging is that the only patterns in the clothes were stripes, checks or plaids. Not a single free-flowing swath of colors or a flowered pattern to be seen. “Really!” I said out loud to the occupants, “Are we that boring?”
Surely there was something that could tell people I’m not as boring as my clothes. This event was an important statement maker and I needed something to say, “There’s more to this person than the black outfit that meets your eyes.” Then I remembered. I have jewelry. In particular, I have a titanium necklace that takes any shape your mood requires.