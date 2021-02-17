My View: A deep conversation with my closet captives

I could almost hear, “Please, I haven’t been out of there for almost a year!” I could totally relate and I hung it on the closet door to give it a day or two to enjoy the outside world. I actually said out loud, “OK, enjoy a couple of days out here.”

Having realized the limitations the weather would put on my choices I rummaged around a bit, amazed at my new revelation about just how much my wardrobe reflected my personal need for order, consistency and patterns. All but one flowing purple skirt were black. Most tops were black, white or some combination of both. Two violet smock tops and one red were the outstanding exceptions, but I realized I barely ever wear them. So I listened to their plaintive calls for a break from the closet and hung them on the other side of the doorknob with the firm admonition that they would be going back on the rod soon.

Another disturbing thing I noticed while rummaging is that the only patterns in the clothes were stripes, checks or plaids. Not a single free-flowing swath of colors or a flowered pattern to be seen. “Really!” I said out loud to the occupants, “Are we that boring?”