My View: A daughter grows up, from pink sleeper to red carpet

When my daughter, Sarah, was a baby, I would rock her to sleep each night in the white wicker rocker in our living room that her father had bought me when I was pregnant. One night when she was 18 months old, I stopped halfway up the stairs to her nursery and looked at my precious daughter who was almost too big for me to cradle. Delicate lashes touched her pink cheeks, her body relaxed and trusting in my embrace.

She did not sleep through the night until she was 22 months old, but despite my exhausted brain, I knew that this would not last. Soon she would grow up and out of the safety of my arms. “Remember this moment,” my heart whispered.

The years passed too quickly, and many memories were made – birthday parties, sleepovers, vacation bible school, Girl Scouts, camping trips, father-daughter nights, family dinners, school events, carnivals and festivals.

Tumultuous teenage years had their moments of happiness as we watched her mature from child to adult. There were piano, violin and voice recitals, school plays, proms, driving lessons and a first car purchase.

Life came to a halt when Sarah was 16 and her father had a cancer diagnosis. Our life now revolved around his treatment and our sinking financial situation. After months of worry, his health improved, and he was in remission.

The carefree days of childhood and adolescence attempted to return, but they were often punctuated by the dark shadow that stalked my husband. We held our breath at each visit to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, then relaxed when we were told all was well.

Sarah graduated from Eden High School and went off to SUNY at Fredonia. When she was 21, the curtain dropped, and we received the news that would take my husband from us.

Jerry had many talks with Sarah trying to prepare her for life without him. He told her to not let his death stop her but to keep going and “reach for the stars.” His ability to share his love for us has been a lasting gift. We were by his side at the end.

Sarah returned to college and threw herself into work. She was editor of her college paper, worked for a local newspaper, ended up with a weekly column and went on to obtain her master’s degree while working as a teaching assistant. When she graduated, she announced that she was moving the next week to New York City.

She had dreamt of doing this since she was 10, her adventurous spirit inherited from her dad. Off she went, not knowing anyone, while I worried at home, praying to her father to watch over her. She wanted a writing career, and it was there that she became a playwright, screenwriter, director and producer.

A few years ago, she sent me pictures of her in a pink blouse on the red carpet at the Bermuda International Film Festival, for her first film “A My Name Is.” Her most recent film “A Stage of Twilight” is about a man, like her dad, who must face his own mortality and prepare those he loves for his death.

As I watched the film at the North Park Theater this past month, I remember my baby in her pink footed sleeper tucked safely in my arms.

As she walks the red carpet or starts her newest film, I can hear her dad whispering, “Keep reaching for the stars, Sarah. I’m right by your side.”