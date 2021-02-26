My View: A daughter at peace; a hole in our hearts

For almost 20 years I have written numerous My View articles that have appeared in this newspaper. The pieces were lighthearted, candid and at times opened up a little bit of myself and others.
But now I’d like to share a more somber narrative. Just recently our daughter, Kathleen, passed away. No, it wasn’t Covid-19. She died of a drug overdose.
My wife and I fought a 25-year battle alongside Kathleen. A battle we lost to drug addiction. We traveled down a path with Kathleen from numerous drug courts, rehabilitation centers, hospital emergency rooms and detox centers.
Her journey to rebuild her life took her from New York, to Pennsylvania, to Florida and Arizona. We participated in and supported her in her rehabs, some as long as two years, which gave her and us periods of comfort, safety and hope.
She was always at “the top of her class,” always the “one most likely to succeed.”
And then there was release, relapse and another recovery. As they say, “Relapse is part of recovery.” Perhaps not always.
The relapses were painful, while the recoveries gave respite to all of us. And once again Kathleen would vow to herself and to us that she would “get her life back on track.” Try as she would, she would be drawn back into the nightmare of addiction.
To this day, we will never quite understand how this addiction victimized her. In times of despair and frustration, Kathleen would say, “Why can’t I just be normal?”
With all the professional counseling, love and support from family, friends and caregivers over those many years, there was no escaping this dreaded disease. We, too, wondered why. Many encouraged us to follow the path of “tough love.” We found it to be a difficult path to follow, especially witnessing the pain our daughter was experiencing.
Both her mental and physical health suffered. We chose the path of unconditional love and support. How could anyone possibly understand unless they walked in our shoes?
For years, my wife and I feared the worst would come to pass. We would often say we must prepare ourselves for that phone call. Well, on an early morning in November just before Thanksgiving, we received that phone call. All hope vanished .
I recall former first lady Nancy Regan’s campaign against drugs and the phrase, “Just say no.” With all due respect, that was a simplistic approach. It increased public awareness of drug use and although we applauded her message, we soon discovered that this disease was much more than telling a loved one to “just say no.”
Last year there were more than 70,000 drug overdoses. These overdoses crossed all economic, social and ethnic boundaries. Why so many?
If there is any solace to the loss that we feel, it is that Kathleen is now at peace, a peace she never had when she was with us. We are reminded of a eulogy written by Norman Maclean from the movie “A River Runs Through It.”:
“And so it is those we live with and should know who elude us. But we can still love them – we can love completely without complete understanding.”