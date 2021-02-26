My View: A daughter at peace; a hole in our hearts

To this day, we will never quite understand how this addiction victimized her. In times of despair and frustration, Kathleen would say, “Why can’t I just be normal?”

With all the professional counseling, love and support from family, friends and caregivers over those many years, there was no escaping this dreaded disease. We, too, wondered why. Many encouraged us to follow the path of “tough love.” We found it to be a difficult path to follow, especially witnessing the pain our daughter was experiencing.

Both her mental and physical health suffered. We chose the path of unconditional love and support. How could anyone possibly understand unless they walked in our shoes?

For years, my wife and I feared the worst would come to pass. We would often say we must prepare ourselves for that phone call. Well, on an early morning in November just before Thanksgiving, we received that phone call. All hope vanished .

I recall former first lady Nancy Regan’s campaign against drugs and the phrase, “Just say no.” With all due respect, that was a simplistic approach. It increased public awareness of drug use and although we applauded her message, we soon discovered that this disease was much more than telling a loved one to “just say no.”