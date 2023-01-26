My View: A daily newspaper routine that became indispensable

The one-year anniversary of my mother’s death has passed, and I just realized that I forgot to write one important thank-you note.

You know, the kind you send out to all the family and friends who offered support during the final days and after the funeral. The note I neglected to write was to The Buffalo News. It hit me when I was again sorting through the mail at her house, which will be sold in a few days.

Among those persistent mailings seeking donations – WNED, Cancer Society, Catholic Charities, Cradle Beach – was a letter from The Buffalo News that said “WE WANT YOU BACK” on the envelope. “I want her back too, I thought,” as I wrote “deceased” on the envelope to drop in the mailbox.

So, I need to write this late thank-you note to The Buffalo News for keeping my mother “alive” in many ways. Just short of her 100th birthday, she maintained a lively interest in what was going on, not just with her family, but in her city and in the world.

I didn’t realize until my siblings and I began to take turns staying with her overnight how important her newspaper routine was. I learned that one of the first things she did after shuffling out of bed with her walker was to head for the front door to get “the paper.” I’d make her coffee and a piece of toast before I left for work.

I knew that after she got dressed (this took about an hour and a half due to compression socks) she would return to the table to read Section 1. She read every article, not just the headline and first sentence. She knew which senators were up for re-election and why they should or should not be re-elected, and she’d rant over the op-ed articles relating the crazy conspiracies and shenanigans of politicians, always asserting her own opinions. And she’d applaud the stories of local heroes’ kindnesses.

The “Regional” section was saved for after lunch. First, she’d check the obituaries and say, “Well, it looks like I’m still alive.” (She tended to repeat herself.) She nearly always knew someone pictured there: one of her friends from the old “Pine Hill” neighborhood where she grew up or a fellow parishioner from St. Aloysius Gonzaga.

The “advice” given by Ann or Amy was no match for the direct instructions Mom would offer to the lovelorn or befuddled. “Can you believe this?” She’d say as she read out the complaint. Then, she’d look for a laugh from “Pickles” on the comics page. She actually read all of those too.

The Sports section didn’t get as much attention unless the Bills were playing so she would save it for my brother. And on Sunday, well, that was an all-day reading feast that included cutting coupons and recipes.

Mom had no interest in learning how to use a computer. She had plenty of strong opinions about how people seem to be addicted to screens, so I’m glad that The Buffalo News still had its paper subscription and I’m guessing a lot of folks like her are glad too.

So, here’s my late but sincere “thank you” to you, Buffalo News. Thank you for enhancing the quality of life my mother enjoyed for over 99 years. Thanks for helping to keep her mind lively, curious, and looking forward every morning to finding “the paper” at her front door. And thanks to the paper boys, girls, men and women who delivered that paper through all weather for more than 70 years.