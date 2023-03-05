Decades ago, when I was 5 years old, my family and I were visiting friends who had a big, friendly dog. I loved dogs and this one didn’t seem to mind me constantly petting and hugging him.

Unbeknownst to any of us, however, he’d spent the morning before our arrival rolling in a patch of poison ivy. I was quickly a mess: big red blisters came up and by the time we got home even my eyes were swollen shut.

I was immediately hustled off to the only doctor in our little town of Holland, Clinton Strong, known to his legion of patients simply as “Doc.” Aware that the most important element in treating the afflicted, including the itching, bumpy-skinned little girl with tears seeping through her slitted eyelids standing before him was reassurance, he lifted me onto his examining table and told me calmly that I’d be just fine. His gentle demeanor allayed my fears, and a few slathers of cortisone shortly mended my ailment.

Most of us who lived in Holland during the 1950s and ‘60s have Doc Strong stories to tell, and they have the same common thread: He was the quintessence of what we think of as a kind-hearted country doctor. Maybe in some parts of our nation such beings still exist, but in most places, they are only memories.

In Doc’s case, those memories have assumed the aura of folklore. He came to Holland after World War II and, other than the school nurse, was the only medical professional working in town. He did everything from giving yearly exams to all the schoolchildren to delivering most of the babies to dealing with brutal farm accidents to treating measles and mumps, as there was no vaccine against them then.

Three nights a week, Doc had office hours, but you didn’t make an appointment; you just showed up. Doc loved to initiate conversation, so the “waiting room” took on a literal veneer: you could get through a good chunk of "War and Peace" before you were finally ushered into an examining room!

If you needed Doc in a hurry, he came to your house, worn black leather bag in hand, exemplifying a custom that doesn’t exist anymore – “house calls.” It’s important to note that medical science has changed enormously in the last 75 years, so some of Doc’s advice may seem like old-time remedies, but they usually worked. They included elevating the foot of the bed after a woman miscarried to stop her hemorrhaging or having no option for a severely asthmatic child but rocking him in his arms for hours.

When the frightened little boy asked if he was going to die, Doc replied, “No, I won’t let you.” That child is now a grandfather and is eternally grateful for the depth of Doc’s kindness that wintry night.

There are all kinds of tales about the payments Doc would accept for his services in those pre-Medicare/Medicaid days. Sometimes a basket of eggs, a bushel of corn or fresh milk from an area farm would suffice. According to Doc’s son, Douglas, one patient even paid in bear meat. Doc insisted his wife cook the meat, but none of the family could eat it.

One struggling artist paid for his children’s births with paintings. Doug said his parents proudly displayed those paintings for years.

Doc left Holland in 1970 to join a group practice, but those of us who remember him were forever enriched by his unconditional sense of caring.

We’ll almost certainly never see his like again.