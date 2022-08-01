My View: A college reunion evokes joy and regret

Pending the invention of a time machine, try a school reunion. Your past will come flooding back, immersing you into long-ago school days. This can happen even if it’s not your own reunion. In June, I went to my husband’s 50th college reunion and, even though I did not attend the same college, I was – vicariously – transported back in time. The conversation, the music, the presentations and the heart-rending tribute to deceased classmates all pulled me back to circa 1966-70.

The university my husband attended, Colgate, is a small liberal arts institution in a hilly rural area of central New York. Buildings perch on hillsides, affording wonderful views of the green campus and the picturesque close-by city of Hamilton. To reach the campus buildings, you can walk up steps or take a winding path. The topography fosters a healthy lifestyle. I loved doing my daily jog on the winding paths in the crisp air.

Great conversations with my husband’s classmates and their wives (it was once all male, but is now coed), started immediately on our arrival. There were many stories about college days, but people also shared their life experiences since graduation. The class was a group of achievers, with many graduate and professional degrees. Impressive careers were reported – including quite a few ministers, social workers and counselors. People were warm and friendly, demonstrating interest in me, a non-classmate.

One hour “class” presentations were offered. One classmate is a well-known documentary film producer, so I went to the showing of his video about five families in New York City and the difficulties they experienced during the pandemic. I attended several other interesting presentations. One concerned the health care system, and another was about media trends. I loved the mental stimulation of the presentations. Alas, like many college students, I just wanted to get through with minimum effort. I’m sure I missed many opportunities to explore topics outside my major and dig deeper into the classes I took. In the evening, there was music by one of the bands that had played at the college in the 70s.

The next day after breakfast in the student cafeteria, a beautiful ceremony honoring deceased class members was held in the chapel. Each of the 70 (out of 500) deceased classmates’ freshman photos flashed on a screen, hymns were sung and several eloquent speeches were made by faculty and classmates. My husband’s dear friend, who died in 2005 at the age of 57, was remembered. It was poignant to see the fresh smiling faces of these young men, who are now gone.

Finally, I went to a “50 years behind the cameras” presentation by the famous documentary producer. He was there and gave a most interesting history of his work, illustrated by brief snatches of several of his documentaries. He was the epitome of a 60s/70s guy – anti-establishment, brash, generous, irreverent, striving to help society, not focused on the big bucks. I knew the type so well and had long idealized it.

Whatever happened to those values? They are not so much in evidence today. The reunion made me feel I had journeyed back to the past and that it was better then. After another great dinner and lots of good talk and good-byes, we hopped on the Thruway and made our way back to the present reality. Since then, I have shed some tears wishing I could go back and live my college days again. I’d really take full advantage of it this time, avoid the mistakes and ratchet up the effort. Where is that time machine when you need it?