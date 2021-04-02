My View: A closet convert to ‘Peyton Place’ sequels

I, along with my folks, became a fan and watched “the continuing story” as it entered its third year and eventually concluded with its 514th episode in season five. I well remembered the “mildly adult” series and how I compared it to the slightly more scandalous novel by Metalious upon which the show was loosely based.

I took the two Fuller “Peyton Place” novels with me and paged through them, reading excerpts here and there. I found what I read surprisingly entertaining. It wasn’t at all that long before I opened one up and began reading it from the beginning.

From the start I found it to be amusing down and dirty fun and pure escapism. This from a devout Catholic and daily reader of the Bible and a man who spent the better part of my adult life reading and promoting the classics and contemporary reads by noted authors.

Now I admit I’m of late a “closet reader” of some lightly trashy stuff at times, what was previously considered to be quite controversial. It really isn’t at all that bad, though, as people originally back in the ’60s may have first classified these books, when one considers the world in which we now live.

By today’s standards, it’s just enjoyable adult entertainment. Having already read through “Carnival in Peyton Place” and “Again Peyton Place,” I discovered there were eight books in the series by Fuller, who did a remarkably good job imitating the imaginative and somewhat tawdry style of the late Metalious. I recently went online and purchased two more of the notorious novels. In my old age I’ve become a “Peyton Place” addict of sorts and one day just may possibly burn in hell for it.