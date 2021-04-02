My View: A closet convert to ‘Peyton Place’ sequels

In college I chose to be an English major and eventual English teacher because of my love for literature. Not only did I enjoy it, I wanted to share the “good stuff,” the classics, with students and help them to appreciate literature.
I was almost fanatical about reading the classic novels by especially the great American writers like Hemingway, Steinbeck, London, Poe, Melville and Hawthorne. Now as a retired and seasoned senior citizen, I continue to indulge myself with reading – this time more contemporary authors like John Jakes, Erik Larson, Bill O’Reilly and David McCullough, all of whom except for Jakes write terrific historical fiction, or write about nonfiction events in intelligently researched books that are so good because they happen to read like novels.
Caged in my home during this yearlong pandemic, I found my tastes in reading were to unexpectedly expand dramatically. One day in late April of last year I was rummaging through our attic and came across a box of outdated dime store paperbacks, a couple that particularly intrigued me. There were two titles by an author named Roger Fuller, who apparently picked up where the controversial author of “Peyton Place,” Grace Metalious, left off after dying at the young age of 39.
I was all too familiar with Metalious’ work, which I “discreetly” read as a teen back in the ’60s and which told of the secret and lurid lives of people in a small New England town. The book turned out to be one of the bestselling works in publishing history and spawned the iconic TV program of the same name running for five seasons.
I, along with my folks, became a fan and watched “the continuing story” as it entered its third year and eventually concluded with its 514th episode in season five. I well remembered the “mildly adult” series and how I compared it to the slightly more scandalous novel by Metalious upon which the show was loosely based.
I took the two Fuller “Peyton Place” novels with me and paged through them, reading excerpts here and there. I found what I read surprisingly entertaining. It wasn’t at all that long before I opened one up and began reading it from the beginning.
From the start I found it to be amusing down and dirty fun and pure escapism. This from a devout Catholic and daily reader of the Bible and a man who spent the better part of my adult life reading and promoting the classics and contemporary reads by noted authors.
Now I admit I’m of late a “closet reader” of some lightly trashy stuff at times, what was previously considered to be quite controversial. It really isn’t at all that bad, though, as people originally back in the ’60s may have first classified these books, when one considers the world in which we now live.
By today’s standards, it’s just enjoyable adult entertainment. Having already read through “Carnival in Peyton Place” and “Again Peyton Place,” I discovered there were eight books in the series by Fuller, who did a remarkably good job imitating the imaginative and somewhat tawdry style of the late Metalious. I recently went online and purchased two more of the notorious novels. In my old age I’ve become a “Peyton Place” addict of sorts and one day just may possibly burn in hell for it.