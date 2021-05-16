My View: A close encounter with a hungry bear

He came running out of the woods and stopped directly on our path. Sitting up, he knew exactly the pose to strike in his life’s work of coaxing treats from pedestrians. His distinguished fur was black and unusual from our more ubiquitous Western New York gray squirrels.
“Must have been visiting from Canada and got stuck here when the border closed,” I joked to my friend.
We didn’t bring any snacks with us, so we had nothing to offer. He moved on to what he hoped would be a less informed and more snack-filled quarry and we continued our evening walk on Goat Island to view the falls.
Encountering wildlife is always thrilling and I appreciate all the creatures we share our world with. Some I’ve sought out; some have sought me out. All are treasured.
One such encounter has become family lore, the telling repeated every summer as we gather again at the scene where it occurred: Allegany State Park.
Every summer, my son and I camp at Allegany. We love to see the curious raccoons, elegant deer, squeaky chipmunks. Hearing owls call in the night and coyotes howl in the distance sends chills throughout your core.
One afternoon, we attended an informative ranger talk on the park’s black bears so that even if we didn’t see them, we could appreciate them. Little did we know how much we would rely on this information the very next day.
My son, who was then about Bart Simpson’s age and in possession of all of the snark and spunk that went along with it, was playing darts with his older-by-a-few-years cousin in the bright afternoon sun. I sat in my camp chair by the fire ring, reading. The dart board hung on the side of the cabin and their laughter against the backdrop of the birdsong made for an idyllic day.
My son, in deadpan fashion, with all the nonchalance he could muster, interrupted the peace with: “Mom, there’s a bear behind you.”
I looked up from my book and smiled at my Bart and went right back to reading before I lost my spot.
“No, Mom. Seriously. There’s a bear behind you,” he repeated, seemingly doing his best Christopher Walken impression.
“Ha, ha, ha,” I said as I decided to look over my shoulder to play along with his joke. Imagine my surprise, when, yes indeed, there was a bear 30 yards behind me and heading straight towards us. Now you never know really how you’re going to act in these situations until you actually find yourself there. My first thought was as a mom.
I remembered our talk the day before and the ranger saying, “Do not run. Black bears can run 35 miles an hour. You can not outrun a bear.”
I told the kids to walk into the cabin. I stood up, dropped my book and followed them, awaiting the feel of a big paw on my shoulder. As we headed up the porch and opened the screen door, I looked to see how close the visitor to our campsite was to us. I was relieved to see he had stopped at the campfire ring to sniff for any stray morsels in the ashes.