My View: A close encounter with a hungry bear

My son, who was then about Bart Simpson’s age and in possession of all of the snark and spunk that went along with it, was playing darts with his older-by-a-few-years cousin in the bright afternoon sun. I sat in my camp chair by the fire ring, reading. The dart board hung on the side of the cabin and their laughter against the backdrop of the birdsong made for an idyllic day.

My son, in deadpan fashion, with all the nonchalance he could muster, interrupted the peace with: “Mom, there’s a bear behind you.”

I looked up from my book and smiled at my Bart and went right back to reading before I lost my spot.

“No, Mom. Seriously. There’s a bear behind you,” he repeated, seemingly doing his best Christopher Walken impression.

“Ha, ha, ha,” I said as I decided to look over my shoulder to play along with his joke. Imagine my surprise, when, yes indeed, there was a bear 30 yards behind me and heading straight towards us. Now you never know really how you’re going to act in these situations until you actually find yourself there. My first thought was as a mom.

I remembered our talk the day before and the ranger saying, “Do not run. Black bears can run 35 miles an hour. You can not outrun a bear.”