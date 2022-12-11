My View: A classic playlist from a would-be DJ

When young I’d lie in bed at night and twist the radio dial on a street with no name to tune in the beats and hang on the antics of the jocks. It was godly radio. To paraphrase Ogden Nash, “DJs toped my honors list, I aimed to be one but I missed.”

Why? Here’s a typical convo when I told folks my dream:

Mom or friend (suppressing giggles): “Uh, no, bad idea.”

Me: “Why? I kinda know music.”

M or F: “Well, ya see … ummm … you’re just an excitable boy, but boring.”

Me: "Oh."

Since they didn’t stand by me, you could ask, “Hey Joe, where you goin’ with that vinyl in your hand?” Going to ask Aretha to help me think about Geezer Rock to play on air! As The Commodores would sing, gonna be some sweet sounds comin’ down on the nightshift.

Yeah, I never got to be a DJ, but here’s my dream playlist.

Start with the greatest song ever. You think you know what it is? If you don’t agree it’s Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” you’re oh soooo wrong.

The Funk Brothers play the dots for the Supremes on “Back in My Arms Again.” As you dance to Diana, note how Holland-Dozier-Holland worked Mary Wilson’s and Florence Ballard’s names into the lyrics. Cool, eh?

B.B. King, one of the greatest guitarists ever, cranks out the chords on Lucille with “That’s Why I Sing the Blues.” Wow!

If anyone knows Jackson Browne, tell him I’d like to share some wings with him and listen to Jesse Ed Davis play guitar on “Doctor My Eyes.” Later I’ll ask Jackson why Glen Frey had to finish “Take It Easy.”

In respectful memory of John Prine, who is more than halfway to heaven, “Paradise” would bless us reverential listeners.

My daughter liked Bob Marley’s “Buffalo Soldier” when young so it’s on the playlist, and – in memory of my parents – so is Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood.”

Canned Heat’s “Going Up the Country” is a ’natch because a former colleague always stopped what he was doing in the newsroom and wandered over to listen whenever it came on the radio in the sports cubicle. RIP, Joe D. Also for Joe, who announced Bona’s men’s hoops home games, Ramsey Lewis’ jazzy “Wade in the Water.”

Van Morrison’s “Days Like This” mellows out tough times, as does Brudda Iz on the ukulele singing “Over the Rainbow.”

We don’t want to be sedated, so let’s hear some guitar shredding from the Stones, Springsteen, J. Geils, or Zep. There’d also be some more Motown and one time, one night in America we’d hear Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” because of Ozzy.

I’ll play a bluegrass/gospel/country crossover with Billy Strings’ cover of “An Uncloudy Day,” on cloudy days in a tip o’ the hat to irony and Willie.

My wife once lived in South Dakota, so Emmylou Harris’ “The Ballad of Sally Rose” gets airtime. I’ve visited Rapid City and the surrounding hills several times and feel a spiritual connection to what the Lakota people call Paha Sapa. Ditto for Wyoming. I know a song about West Virginia but none about Wyoming. Oh well.

My theme song at the end of every shift would be Joni Mitchell’s “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio”:

If your head says forget it

But your heart’s still smoking

Call me at the station

The lines are open

If you learned more from a 3-minute record than you ever learned in school then we connected; just call me Mr. Breeze. If not, then let it be. Still(s), here’s a thought: Pick up your guitar and play anyway.