My View: A childhood touched by the Greatest Generation

Recently, we learned about the passing of the oldest American World War II veteran, Lawrence Brooks, who died at the rightful age of 112. It is estimated that out of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII, only about 240,000 are still alive. Our magnificent WWII memorial in Washington, D.C., serves as a reminder of their service and in remembrance of the many who gave their lives.
It was most fitting when Tom Brokaw called them “The Greatest Generation.” Not only did he rightfully acknowledge the tremendous sacrifices these men and women made fighting in Europe and the Pacific, but also for their help in rebuilding America and Europe following World War II.
All those who were called to serve, whether voluntarily or through the draft, deserve our gratitude.
It is not without reason that the WWII era and the subsequent years are of special importance to me. My first encounter with American soldiers occurred when I was only 6 years old, on May 5, 1945, when my hometown in northern Germany was occupied by Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. This remains one of the most memorable days of my life.
Although we were uncertain about what to expect from our occupiers, it was not long before we adjusted and realized how blessed we had been by this peaceful occupation period.
With the end of the war now a certainty, a Russian occupation was feared throughout Germany. We soon learned that Russian troops had occupied parts of Germany, less than 50 miles away. It also occupied Germany’s capital city, Berlin. Following reassignments among the four Allied forces, Berlin became a divided city with four equal parts surrounded by Russian occupied territory.
The part now under Russian and Communist ruling would become the German Democratic Republic. While WWII had ended, the Cold War had just begun. Unable to supply the Western-occupied parts of Berlin by route, American military DC3 aircrafts began to supply the city with all its needs. This became known as the Berlin Airlift.
American DC3s landed every two minutes in an effort to keep the city from collapse. On their return flights to the West, they carried people fleeing the Communist regime as their only way to escape. These heroic actions by our military are heralded to this very day.
While visiting Berlin in 1961, I recall passing through the famous American Checkpoint Charlie. Passing our military police at the gate, it gave me a feeling of pride and that of security. While there, I coincidentally witnessed workers from the East Side raising the Berlin Wall, intended to keep its people from escaping. A rather sad but historical moment as it would tragically divide this famous city for the next 28 years.
Not until Nov. 9, 1989, through the effort of President Ronald Regan, was the wall finally demolished and the reunification of both Germanys accomplished.
I frequently find myself pondering about how fortunate we had been by our American occupation. Never could I have imagined back then that some 18 years later I would be wearing that same Third Army shoulder patch while serving my tour of duty in the U.S. Army. May God bless all our veterans – you keep us safe.