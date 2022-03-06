My View: A childhood touched by the Greatest Generation

Recently, we learned about the passing of the oldest American World War II veteran, Lawrence Brooks, who died at the rightful age of 112. It is estimated that out of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII, only about 240,000 are still alive. Our magnificent WWII memorial in Washington, D.C., serves as a reminder of their service and in remembrance of the many who gave their lives.

It was most fitting when Tom Brokaw called them “The Greatest Generation.” Not only did he rightfully acknowledge the tremendous sacrifices these men and women made fighting in Europe and the Pacific, but also for their help in rebuilding America and Europe following World War II.

All those who were called to serve, whether voluntarily or through the draft, deserve our gratitude.

It is not without reason that the WWII era and the subsequent years are of special importance to me. My first encounter with American soldiers occurred when I was only 6 years old, on May 5, 1945, when my hometown in northern Germany was occupied by Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. This remains one of the most memorable days of my life.