It was a beautiful February afternoon. The sun was shining and melting the snow on the ground into a consistency just right for making snowballs. As I traversed the circuitous bus loop on my way to bus #13, I was determined to avoid the many snowball fights breaking out. I was almost to my bus when Mike hit me in the back with a snowball. The fight was on. I stooped, scooped and threw four snowballs in rapid fire succession. The fourth volley proved troublesome.

Mike dodged my last snowball. I watched in horror as it sailed past him and hit Jeffrey. Jeffery was a small kid who wore glasses and suffered from asthma. My snowball knocked Jeffrey down, broke his spectacles and bloodied his nose. I immediately ran to help. A crowd was gathering.

I cradled Jeffery’s head. I took a tissue to his nose. I apologized. I offered to pay for his glasses. Jeffrey took things much better than I thought. He popped up, dabbed his nose, put his glasses back on and told everyone that he was fine. As Jeffrey hopped on his bus, there seemed to be a new reputation forming for Jeffrey. All was right with the world until my father got home.

My dad and Jeffrey’s dad worked together. It didn’t take long for a different story to find its way to them. The story being told was that I purposefully hit Jeffrey with a snowball and he fell in a heap while crying, bleeding profusely and clutching his broken glasses. It was being reported that Jeffrey was taken away in an ambulance while I taunted him.

I thought for sure that I was in for some corporal punishment. Surprisingly, my father never lifted a finger. He told me that I would write an apology and pay for the broken glasses and any medical bills incurred. My father also told me that he was ashamed to have a bully for a son. When I tried to tell my father the real story, he told me he wasn’t going to listen to a liar and a bully. I couldn’t believe that my father could know and understand so little about me that he would think that I would bully Jeffrey.

About an hour after being relegated to my room, the phone rang. It was Jeffrey’s father. Jeffrey had gone home and straightened everything out. Word was spreading that there had been no bullying, no ambulance ride and that I had tried to help Jeffrey. I could hear my father on the phone saying, “Are you sure?”

After the phone conversation, my father told me that I was still in my room for the night. Still paying for the glasses and still writing an apology. My father never acknowledged that he was wrong about me. The next day Jeffrey had new found respect from all the kids at school. I was happy to see the gleam in his eye when I presented him with the apology note and the cash for the broken glasses. Jeffrey was not a frail kid any longer. I was grounded for a bit. The principal had me serve a few detentions so as to make an example of me. The rest of the snowball fighters got off scot-free, and I don’t think my father ever came to fully understand his youngest child.

As an educator, I have recounted this story many times. The lessons about temptation, gossip and consequences are many. As a Catholic School principal, I am able to use this story to teach another lesson. Our Heavenly Father understands us and knows our heart, even when our earthly fathers do not.