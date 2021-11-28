My View: A childhood companion with unexpected influence

Oftentimes it’s those for whom we have the lowest expectations who end up most impacting our lives. I’m remembering Herbie Sartorius, who still finds his way into my thoughts nearly 50 years later. That I never knew what caused his mental deficiencies – whether innate or the result of trauma – has always nagged at me. I suppose it shouldn’t matter since he’s been gone so long.

He was a slow-moving, dark-skinned man who kept himself clean and well-groomed despite a proclivity for rapid and dense facial hair growth. He dressed according to the season (here, a short-sleeved polo, plaid Bermuda shorts, white socks, black loafers) and always carried a white handkerchief to wipe the steam from his wire-rim glasses.

Mostly he worked in the yard of old Mrs. Lawson (who had adopted him long before I was born), slowly cropping hedges, removing windfall, or weeding the garden, always careful not to trample the flowers. And when the weather kept him housebound, he ruminated over his collections of stamps and postcards.

He, in his 40s, and I, 8 and fatherless, lived a house apart on this shady street in Fredonia where, despite his slow speech, stuttering and chronic monotone humming, he was my companion across the fields to the college frontier where work was always being done.