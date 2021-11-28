My View: A childhood companion with unexpected influence

Oftentimes it’s those for whom we have the lowest expectations who end up most impacting our lives. I’m remembering Herbie Sartorius, who still finds his way into my thoughts nearly 50 years later. That I never knew what caused his mental deficiencies – whether innate or the result of trauma – has always nagged at me. I suppose it shouldn’t matter since he’s been gone so long.
He was a slow-moving, dark-skinned man who kept himself clean and well-groomed despite a proclivity for rapid and dense facial hair growth. He dressed according to the season (here, a short-sleeved polo, plaid Bermuda shorts, white socks, black loafers) and always carried a white handkerchief to wipe the steam from his wire-rim glasses.
Mostly he worked in the yard of old Mrs. Lawson (who had adopted him long before I was born), slowly cropping hedges, removing windfall, or weeding the garden, always careful not to trample the flowers. And when the weather kept him housebound, he ruminated over his collections of stamps and postcards.
He, in his 40s, and I, 8 and fatherless, lived a house apart on this shady street in Fredonia where, despite his slow speech, stuttering and chronic monotone humming, he was my companion across the fields to the college frontier where work was always being done.
While I played along the fringes – among straw bales, concrete pipes and lumber stacks – Herbie stood at the rim of the foundations, supervising construction from under the yellow helmet given him by the union workers. He hummed steadily, in tune with the greater engine of bulldozer, crane and backhoe.
Late one summer, my neighbor Billy dared to join us. We contrived a game called GOON, a variation on hide-and-seek in which Herbie was always "it" – the moaning monster whose job was to flush us out from our hiding places, whence we would flee in terrible ecstasy across the browning lawns.
So we played on, finding secret nooks in the growing shadows, until a September breeze stirred the leaves to an uneasy whisper and Billy burst hysterical from the shed: “Herbie turned violent, Herbie turned violent!”
Of course, Herbie did not really turn violent, though he did ham it up, revving his engine inside the old shed where Billy had hidden behind a bin full of discarded toys.
I recall an unusually warm October evening: He, forever 40-something, and I, now 11, stood at 40 paces on the college lawn where I instructed him in the art of throwing a baseball – not pinch-armed from the ear, but more roundhouse, elbow cocked wide like Whitey Ford.
Although he cooperated, he never really learned the trick of it. And eventually, at old Mrs. Lawson’s yodeling across the yards “Herbert, Herbert!” he would leave me alone there, tossing easy poppers into the mauve dome above, the embers of a day.
I lost track of Herbie soon after. Through eminent domain, SUNY purchased the stately old homes along our section of Temple Street, razing or moving them and building college dormitories in their place. Mrs. Lawson would not survive, and Herbie would be institutionalized.
Around 1990 I tracked him down in Jamestown. His thick hair now completely gray, he instantly recognized me and escorted me to his room. There, in his stuttering monotone, he shared with me his old stamp collection once again.
Remarkably, several of the old Temple Street trees still stand. From time to time I visit one great old oak of my vanished home. I imagine Herbie, his shadow leaning and switching with the porch lights as he makes his way home across the yards.