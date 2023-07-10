I arrived in Paris in 2016 for my second visit in many years. Much has changed. My brother escorts me on a dismal tour of streets and boulevards that I recall as enclaves of vitality and urban pleasures, but now are dotted with an overlay of squalor and misery.

For one thing, Bob’s particular quarter has yet to erase memories of the previous year’s terrorist attack in which scores of residents were gunned down; many died on the terraces of cafés just off the Canal St.-Martin. For another, the migrant crisis of France has spilled over from coastal encampments to a hellish landscape of beehive tents in the shadow of the elevated Stalingrad Métro station, about a block from my brother’s flat.

And so we bear witness to the destitution of hundreds of mostly Sudanese and Eritrean men living rough under the Métro’s overhead girders. As we walk, weary faces peer at us from tent flaps. We can see mattresses and bedding brought out to air, plastic containers of rotting food, overflows of trash, and ranks of portable toilets set up by the city authorities.

It is now evening. My brother, his wife and I walk along the Quai de Valmy, on the west side of the canal. The street lamps have come on and from the Quai de Jemmapes opposite, their reflected light glitters on the still surface of the water.

As the three of us walk on this warm night we can see ahead of us the terraces of cafés spilling gaily onto sidewalks. The terraces are crowded. Yet I have a sense the drinkers are wary. Like all of Paris they are surely mindful of last year’s carnage. Cigarettes aglow, glasses in hand, they glance up to watch us as we brush past.

We dine at one of the great showplaces of the quarter, the Hôtel du Nord. It is situated on the Quai de Jemmapes at a point where the canal bends sharply southeast. It is a lovely restaurant: walls of pastel blue, red plush banquettes, gleaming silver, starched napery. We order deep bowls of a Vietnamese specialtythat is all the rage in Paris, bo bun. The steaming stew of rice noodles, greens and minced-pork spring rolls is spicy and delicious. A full-bodied sauvignon blanc complements this superlative meal.

The Musée d’Orsay is, for me, the most beautiful of the city’s adornments. A cavernous former railway station, it is filled with a matchless collection of 19th-century French impressionist paintings: masterpieces of color and light by Renoir, Monet, Degas and many others. My brother and I work our way through the galleries, then break for lunch in the museum’s vast dining hall.

Seated at nearby tables are two couples in the opulent garb of Victorian Paris. The women wear flounced floor-length satins; the men morning coats and capes. Only a mile or two from the filth and despair of the refugee encampments, the museum is hosting a costume ball of revelers in period dress.

The street on which my brother lives is a block from the canal. The street is virtually indistinguishable from any other of the city’s middle-class neighborhoods. Still, there is a curiosity. On my daily walk I pass an unmarked storefront. It is a synagogue. Nowhere to be seen, however, is an identifying Star of David.

Yet make no mistake: the place is indeed a synagogue. A pair of heavily armed soldiers in battle dress stand guard outside.

They nod pleasantly to me as I walk by and return my greeting when I say bonjour.