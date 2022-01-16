My View: A celestial encounter with a heavenly bard

It was on another night like this that Walt found himself sitting on a hard wooden chair in a lecture hall eager to explore the galaxy via a presentation of a “learned” astronomer. The poet was a seasoned traveler of the evening sky and his verse is painted with images of constellations, nebulas and human transcendence.

His expectations were high for this lecture. The astronomer was well known for his expertise and his meticulous studies of our solar system and beyond. He laid out reams of data while the audience applauded in approval, but Whitman’s frustration became tangible. The astronomer spoke only of numbers, proofs and charts that ignored the obvious stellar aesthetics. Whitman’s angst built and boiled until he was overwhelmed by disappointment, shook his head and took action.

The poet tried to become invisible as he fled the hall. Walt kept his head down and watched his feet as they transported him from the room. As he approached the door, he held his breath and pushed his way outside in slow motion.

The poet longed to breathe beneath the stars in the poetic beauty overhead. Now there was plenty of space for his eager heart to beat time to the music of the spheres. And later he channeled this experience in his famous poem “When I Heard the Learn’d Astronomer.”