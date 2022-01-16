 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My View: A celestial encounter with a heavenly bard
My View: A celestial encounter with a heavenly bard

The winter sky was brilliant tonight. Standing on an old country road, I could almost see to the ends of the universe with the power of my human eyes enhanced by my human heart.

Tom O'Malley (copy) (copy)

Thomas O’Malley teaches in the English Department at Canisius College.

This time of year, every night becomes a journey in space and time, life lessons written in the stars. Jupiter, bright and steady, was my lantern in this sea of shadows. The Pleiades became my mythic guides for the evening punctuated by an occasional meteor from the Geminid shower. Now a familiar companion approached me with silent footsteps.

“Good evening, sir,” I greeted him.

“And to you, young man,” he replied. That surprised me. I haven’t been addressed this way for over 50 years. Of course it was dark, but the bejeweled sky warmed the evening. In this perfect silence I felt that I was in the presence of the grandfather of American poetry, Walt Whitman. This was to be a good evening indeed.

Walt was a lifelong stargazer. While he is celebrated today as the author of groundbreaking poetry in his book “Leaves of Grass,” back in 1850 he was a struggling writer whose oeuvre included the urban landscapes and heroic Americans who fought the daily battles to put bread on the table and love in their lives. Whitman saw the working class as the unsung heroes of his generation, and he became their minstrel with the music of his verse.

It was on another night like this that Walt found himself sitting on a hard wooden chair in a lecture hall eager to explore the galaxy via a presentation of a “learned” astronomer. The poet was a seasoned traveler of the evening sky and his verse is painted with images of constellations, nebulas and human transcendence.

His expectations were high for this lecture. The astronomer was well known for his expertise and his meticulous studies of our solar system and beyond. He laid out reams of data while the audience applauded in approval, but Whitman’s frustration became tangible. The astronomer spoke only of numbers, proofs and charts that ignored the obvious stellar aesthetics. Whitman’s angst built and boiled until he was overwhelmed by disappointment, shook his head and took action.

The poet tried to become invisible as he fled the hall. Walt kept his head down and watched his feet as they transported him from the room. As he approached the door, he held his breath and pushed his way outside in slow motion.

The poet longed to breathe beneath the stars in the poetic beauty overhead. Now there was plenty of space for his eager heart to beat time to the music of the spheres. And later he channeled this experience in his famous poem “When I Heard the Learn’d Astronomer.”

When I first read Whitman’s “Astronomer” poem, I too was excited to become an explorer of our beautiful solar system. I had already spent hours peering through a telescope trekking the dark lunar “seas” or sliding along the brilliant polar caps of Mars. The constellation Orion and the open cluster Pleiades in the constellation Taurus became familiar friends who guided me on to nightly adventures both scientific and aesthetic.

And so tonight I find myself standing again with the gray poet whose brilliant poems run in my head while we both look to the glittering fields above. They give us joy even on these dark winter evenings. The poet and I were stargazers together that “good evening,” inspired by visions of these “ample fields of Nature” and the shared light of the human imagination.

