My View: A Buffalo expatriate looks homeward fondly

Leaving Buffalo in 1969, racial protest was ravaging the East Side; Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy had been murdered the year before.
On the campus of the University at Buffalo, students were protesting the Vietnam War. Soon Buffalo police would occupy Clark Gym and pictures of them battling the students with tear gas would make the front page of the New York Times.
In spite of the turmoil, we were leaving with regret.
My husband, at times an unwelcome member within the workings of the Buffalo Police Department, had been actively encouraged to take advantage of his recently acquired teaching degree. Crossing the state, we arrived in Albany, where he found work teaching seventh grade language arts in Guilderland, an Albany suburb.
The turmoil in Albany was confined to the vast excavation dug into what had once been an active Italian neighborhood adjacent to the State Capitol. In that cavern the bulldozers dug, the cranes set piers, the cement trucks poured. When complete it would be nicknamed Nelson Rockefeller’s Edifice Complex and renamed the Empire State Plaza.
Out at the city limits of Albany an instant university was being poured, eventually becoming one of the four universities within the New York state system: SUNY Albany.
Seeking a home for our three children and large dog, we were reassured by the real estate agent that Albany had managed to “contain the negroes” in the south of the city. Coming from the firestorm of feeling, thought and activism we had left boiling in Buffalo, we were gobsmacked. We hadn’t crossed the state, we’d entered another country.
Having left a friendly Buffalo neighborhood adjacent to the old UB campus, we searched vainly in Albany for a comparable middle -lass house, such as the row upon row of two-families found in any Buffalo neighborhood. We also searched for parks, parkways, baseball fields, tennis and basketball courts.
Most of all, we looked for the rich mix of varied customs and accents and political opinions that had been the daily diet of our lives in Buffalo. But there was little. The pride of Albany was mainly its proximity to New York City, in conversation simply The City. No need to ask.
Looking back, we saw that Buffalo, for all its turmoil and righteous anger, was alive. Struggling, clashing, breathing fire, there was true feeling and most of all growth. For Buffalo’s heritage lies closer to the bold, sprawling and sturdy heart of the Middle West. Queen of the Great Lakes, as it was once named. Strong in its convictions, snorting smoke and fumes, celebrating its colleges and universities, its museums, its theaters and arguments to the bitter end at City Hall.
For the Queen City, presiding as the terminus of all those miles of fierce and serious water – Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie and Ontario – lives in proportion, having been enlightened and humbled by the life force that the restless water implies.
And that water was personal. My great uncle Emil, I was told, was a former cook on a lake freighter. My father fell off the dredge working the Buffalo Harbor during a summer break from teaching high school physics at the Technical High School. And his stepfather, Jim Madison, fished him out with the boat hook.
There is an expansiveness governing Buffalo that the placid flow of the Hudson does not provide. Let the rough waters of those Great Lakes be a metaphor for the conflict, constant change and sometimes peaceful resolution that a vital community presents. My roots were deep, I found by leaving. But now, at 90, there’s no going back. A digital subscription to The Buffalo News must suffice.
Barbara Munn DeMille still misses living in Buffalo.