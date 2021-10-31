My View: A Buffalo expatriate looks homeward fondly

Having left a friendly Buffalo neighborhood adjacent to the old UB campus, we searched vainly in Albany for a comparable middle -lass house, such as the row upon row of two-families found in any Buffalo neighborhood. We also searched for parks, parkways, baseball fields, tennis and basketball courts.

Most of all, we looked for the rich mix of varied customs and accents and political opinions that had been the daily diet of our lives in Buffalo. But there was little. The pride of Albany was mainly its proximity to New York City, in conversation simply The City. No need to ask.

Looking back, we saw that Buffalo, for all its turmoil and righteous anger, was alive. Struggling, clashing, breathing fire, there was true feeling and most of all growth. For Buffalo’s heritage lies closer to the bold, sprawling and sturdy heart of the Middle West. Queen of the Great Lakes, as it was once named. Strong in its convictions, snorting smoke and fumes, celebrating its colleges and universities, its museums, its theaters and arguments to the bitter end at City Hall.

For the Queen City, presiding as the terminus of all those miles of fierce and serious water – Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie and Ontario – lives in proportion, having been enlightened and humbled by the life force that the restless water implies.