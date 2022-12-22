My View: A brief but meaningful holiday encounter

This story about Christmas begins in 2011.

I’d been moaning a lot that year about the amount of time I’d spent at work and complaining that I was not getting the Christmas I wanted. Work had been busy, but I did pull down a pretty good salary and I worked with a great group of people.

I was sad because my bestie left me to move home and I’d been lamenting the fact that traditions were changing. I complained about making cookies and I wouldn’t let the Elf, (my husband), put up his villages because it would cause too much confusion.

I scurried around buying gifts and hoping everyone would get what they wanted and worried that they would be disappointed.

I left right after Mass the Sunday before Christmas, even though Father asked for help decorating the church. I had more important things to do!

So off we went for one final round, getting food and drink for the party and picking up a few, last-minute trinkets. We stopped at Goodwill to see what gems might be waiting for us. Generally, I can get some holiday plates for the cookies and fudge we make.

While there I spotted a woman about my age Christmas shopping along with two young ladies. They had some household goods and a few battered games and stuffed animals. The checkout line was long and people waited impatiently while their purchases were tallied. The lady I observed was paying for her Christmas items with Goodwill gift certificates.

As I watched, I couldn’t help but be moved by her dignity. She was happy with her purchases and seemed confident that the recipients would be happy, too. As she completed her transactions, the young girls loaded their ancient truck.

I told the Elf we needed to do something. He handed me his wallet and said, “Give them what you want.” I called to the woman to wait; I shook her hand, gave her a hug and wished her a merry Christmas.

She wished me one as well. My gift to her wasn’t nearly as valuable as her gift to me – a lesson in humility, dignity and gratitude.

The wise know that “time waits for no man.” The world spins and days become years and years become decades. Yet, Christmas comes without fail whether we are ready or not.

There have been many changes since I met my Goodwill lady. When I find myself getting too absorbed in the madness of the holiday season, I think of her and hope she has come to better circumstances.

And I pause to consider what I’m doing and how I can do it better.

Eleven years later, there have been many changes. We are older, but not necessarily wiser. We have lost some and gained some and have found new ways to share our lives. But each year, without fail, I remember my Goodwill lady and the lasting gift she gave me.

All of us have the opportunity to do good. We need only to open our eyes, take a breath and be still. In 2011, Christmas came for me on Dec. 23 on a cold, dreary night.

No presents, ribbons or bows. No cookies or music or holiday cheer. Just a sincere thank you, a warm hug and a wish for a merry Christmas.

I hope you have a wonderful Christmas. I hope it’s as good as Dec. 23, 2011.