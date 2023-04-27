The other night, I went out with three guys I have known for over 60 years. While our wives passed around pictures of grandkids, we men discussed important topics like “Who makes the best lawnmower?” or “Who is getting a knee replacement next?” Inevitably, the discussion fell to the younger generation.

You know you are getting old when you hear things like: “Kids today just don’t want to work,” or “They spend half their day playing video games.” It occurred to me later that all four of my own offspring were born between 1981 and 1996, the so called millennial generation. My kids are all gainfully employed and have a robust work ethic that they didn’t get from their father. Was all this talk about the Me Generation a bunch of hooey or are 30-somethings self-centered slackers?

Some years ago, Time magazine ran a cover story about the group that began coming of age in the year 2000. Sure enough, the article was full of statistics and studies that showed my kids’ generation is narcissistic, lazy, entitled and totally taken with themselves. Much was blamed on social media and the lousy parenting of us boomers. Apparently, giving every kid a trophy, an A+ and a daily ego massage is not a good thing. It is true that most Americans under 40 consider themselves to be above average.

Time even quoted that West Coast sage, Kim Kardashian. She readily admits she has no talent to speak of but insists that her peers “like that I share a lot of myself … they want relationships with celebrities.” I don’t think Ms. K will be heading to Stockholm for a Nobel Prize anytime soon.

I could not reconcile what I was reading with the young adults I raised, or worked with, or counted as nieces and nephews. Then the author began to temper his harsh assessment with a new raft of studies and statistics that showed millennials drink less alcohol and do far less hard drugs than their parents did. They are far less likely to smoke cigarettes and, this may surprise you, have fewer sexual partners than the average boomer.

As a group, they are informed about politics, but generally don’t want to get involved. They are much less prejudiced than us post-war babies and they are tolerant of alternate lifestyles. They may not go to church regularly, but the great majority believe in God. Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of my kids’ generation is that they have a very positive outlook about themselves and their country. I’m guessing they don’t think we boomers were all that great.

I suppose every age group looks upon their elders with a certain contempt. Personally, I never bought into Tom Brokaw anointing my parent’s generation as the “greatest.” So, they won World War II and ensured I didn’t grow up speaking German – big deal. They also gave us the Vietnam War, Spiro Agnew and TV shows like “My Mother the Car.”

I’m glad I didn’t grow up in an age where everybody knows what you had for lunch or how you did on your SATs. And it seems with all the social interaction, people are more alone than ever and bullying has risen to an art form in the digital age. People can now view things online that no human should ever see. The few times I viewed online comments, I was astounded by the meanness that is out there.

While I have great confidence in the upcoming generations; I’m glad I was born when I was.

As my kids might say: “OK, boomer!”