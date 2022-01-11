My View: A blistering pilgrimage through Spain’s El Camino

Sometimes a small incident will trigger a flood of memories. Preparing for a hike with my husband, I filled our water bottles, changed into my outdoor clothes and looked for my hiking boots. I couldn’t find them. Then I remembered that I left them on the steps of a little church in a small town in Spain while hiking El Camino de Santiago a few years ago. The memories of that journey came rushing back.

The Camino, also known as the Way of Saint James, is a pilgrimage in northern Spain dating back to medieval times. With retirement looming, I thought it would be a good way to end one chapter and begin another. My Spanish-speaking daughter agreed to accompany me.

After months of planning, we set out on a 24-hour journey to our starting point. Exhausted and jet-lagged, we unloaded our gear and headed out to get our Pilgrim Passport and maps we would need along the way. We each bought the official seashell, a symbol of the Camino that pilgrims hang from their backpacks. Then we had our first pilgrim’s meal served at every hostel along the route. It consists of a choice of chicken, beef or fish, salad and a bottle of red wine for 10 euro.