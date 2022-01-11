My View: A blistering pilgrimage through Spain’s El Camino

Sometimes a small incident will trigger a flood of memories. Preparing for a hike with my husband, I filled our water bottles, changed into my outdoor clothes and looked for my hiking boots. I couldn’t find them. Then I remembered that I left them on the steps of a little church in a small town in Spain while hiking El Camino de Santiago a few years ago. The memories of that journey came rushing back.
The Camino, also known as the Way of Saint James, is a pilgrimage in northern Spain dating back to medieval times. With retirement looming, I thought it would be a good way to end one chapter and begin another. My Spanish-speaking daughter agreed to accompany me.
After months of planning, we set out on a 24-hour journey to our starting point. Exhausted and jet-lagged, we unloaded our gear and headed out to get our Pilgrim Passport and maps we would need along the way. We each bought the official seashell, a symbol of the Camino that pilgrims hang from their backpacks. Then we had our first pilgrim’s meal served at every hostel along the route. It consists of a choice of chicken, beef or fish, salad and a bottle of red wine for 10 euro.
We set out early the next morning. To my surprise we needed warm winter jackets. It was June. The trek up a steep hill out of the town was difficult. I told myself it was just the beginning and my romantic notion of strolling through the scenic countryside would not be anywhere near as challenging. How naïve I was.
By midmorning we were sweating, had shed our warm jackets and already consumed our water supply for the day. Fortunately there are stops along the way for water, restrooms and snacks.
Words, even photos, do not do justice to the magnificent panoramic scenes along the way. As the first day wore on, the romance of the Camino began to fade given the difficulty of the changing elevations. By 5:30, barely able to take another step, I was desperate to arrive at our albergue (hostel) where we would stay the night. Finally we rounded a curve and spotted a little stone structure set back from the road. It looked as inviting as a five-star hotel.
We were greeted by two young women from New York City sitting outside sipping wine. Nearby sat a woman from Australia with bandaged toes. Soon a couple from Ethiopia, their 2-year-old and mother from California arrived followed by a woman and her baby from Germany. After showers (I did not say hot) we all met in the courtyard for our pilgrim’s dinner. Thus began the indelible memories of the amazing people we met each day and the stories we shared over dinner. This scene repeated itself daily.
We heard many languages as we passed pilgrims along the way but everyone greeted one another with a friendly “Buen Camino.” Our muscles ached, blisters popped up and the challenges did not get easier but we prevailed. The walks through cedar forests – prevalent along the way – restored our spirits and strength.
Four days into the journey I could no longer walk in my boots because of painful blisters. I bought a pair of hiking sandals in a small town. The next morning I abandoned my boots on the church steps. Searching for them the other day brought back these wonderful memories and left me hoping that whoever found my boots is making as many good memories wearing them as I did, without the blisters.