My View: A Bills fan living in Texas perseveres

When I moved to Texas in the '90s, I moved my Buffalo Bills fanship with me. My Buffalo roommates and I, along with relatives and friends, would meet every Sunday at Snuffers; ostentatiously to root for the Bills in a bar that aired them, but mostly to drink underage beer and eat every-age cheese fries.

I don’t know if you know, but Cowboys fans are crazy and when my roommate and I wore our Bills shirts to Target to get supplies for the Super Bowl, we were honked at, cursed at, told “for shame” and even had cars swerve dangerously close to us.

We were shocked and hurried to get our errands done and return to the safety of our apartment and our little Bills nation. I think it was the first time we learned it can be rough to be a Bills fan.

I will admit that there are a lot of years after that where I didn’t always catch a Bills game. They are not often aired in Cowboy country. When I moved from Dallas to Austin in the 2000s, it was nice to get out of central Cowboys territory but I found people here rooted not only for the Cowboys but the Texans as well.

I was also busy raising small kids and, again, rarely caught an actual game. That didn’t matter; if anyone asked what team I was going for, my answer was always “the Bills!”

I am proud of being from Buffalo. I tell my classes every year that I am from Buffalo and ask if anyone else is. I have never had a student tell me they are from my hometown, but occasionally there’s a parent who is from Buffalo and I get excited and say “Go Bills!” and they look embarrassed or indifferent. Fair enough; it is the first day of school and these are juniors and seniors who do not want to be seen sharing a moment with an overeager English teacher.

Usually someone will say “Didn’t they lose like four Super Bowls in a row?” and I will counter with “Didn’t they make four Super Bowls in a row?” and this provides a great opportunity to talk about perspective.

This year, however, I have seen students at school with Bills gear on. I stop every single one of them and say “Nice shirt, sweatshirt, hat, etc.” Kids in class talk about who they have on their Fantasy Football teams and I always say that I hope they have Josh Allen.

They either readily agree and talk to me about football or they will learn to whisper and sit farther away from my desk.

The other day, I may have spoken very loudly to a man across a restaurant to say “I love your shirt” because he was wearing a Bills shirt. Later, I stopped to consider that maybe this man really just wanted a taco and coffee and not to be accosted about his shirt.

But for me, it was a nice moment to share Bills fandom with someone amid a sea of confused Texans. It made me feel like home wasn’t so far away.

It’s easy to be a Bills fan this year; they look great and the games are exciting! (Except that ulcer-inducing one where they won and lost and won and lost 18 times in the last two minutes.)

I can say confidently that I will always be a Bills fan and proud to be one. I had a kid scoff earlier this week and say “I don’t know, Miss, think this is really their year?”

I answered yes immediately.

After a few seconds I added, “I always think it’s their year. That’s what being a fan is all about.”