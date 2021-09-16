My View: A big Thumbs Up for all those emojis

Time was, not that long ago, we judged personal character by standards including kindness, honesty, empathy, respectfulness and integrity. Maybe we looked at a person’s family we knew, or knew of, to begin determining what that person likely brought to the table.

We chose our friends initially by facial expression, voice, dress, handshake firmness, eye contact. We layered on education, job, volunteer work and generosity. In that tradition, we, in turn, learned to try to project honesty, compassion, modesty, a sense of humor; and others judged us accordingly.

Now, we’re emojis.

And in the digital world, we know which emojis we use most in our interactions – and, thus, who we “are” today. I wondered lately what my most frequently shared emojis said about me.

There are 30 “Frequently Used” emojis on most smartphones. They rotate in and out, fairly often it seems, depending on how much they’re called upon to add spice, sass and emphasis to a message. It may be argued that they combine to say who you are and what your character is at a given time.