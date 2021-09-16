My View: A big Thumbs Up for all those emojis

Time was, not that long ago, we judged personal character by standards including kindness, honesty, empathy, respectfulness and integrity. Maybe we looked at a person’s family we knew, or knew of, to begin determining what that person likely brought to the table.
We chose our friends initially by facial expression, voice, dress, handshake firmness, eye contact. We layered on education, job, volunteer work and generosity. In that tradition, we, in turn, learned to try to project honesty, compassion, modesty, a sense of humor; and others judged us accordingly.
Now, we’re emojis.
And in the digital world, we know which emojis we use most in our interactions – and, thus, who we “are” today. I wondered lately what my most frequently shared emojis said about me.
There are 30 “Frequently Used” emojis on most smartphones. They rotate in and out, fairly often it seems, depending on how much they’re called upon to add spice, sass and emphasis to a message. It may be argued that they combine to say who you are and what your character is at a given time.
I’m pleased that my No. 1 emoji is the Big Red Heart. I send love, mostly to my wife and children, enough so an expression of love ranks highest. As much as I tell them I love them, in the past, pre-emoji desert, they probably would not have said that my most frequently expressed emotion toward them was love. Sure, they know I love them, but 15 years ago they might have said impatience and discipline were my most frequent expressions. Score one for emojis.
Next, this being summer, is the Cyclist emoji. I ride a lot and often share rides with friends. No great emotional expression there, though exercise is good. Next comes the Thumbs Up emoji – and I love that friends of color can express that in the appropriate skin shade. This is individual progress and freedom at its best, and I give it a Thumbs Up. This shows that I’m quick with a compliment, that I agree or approve. We need to do that more in this world.
The next emoji in my top 30 is a Brimming Mug of Beer. Hey, this is the tail end of Buffalo’s summer, with Bills season underway; no other explanation needed. After that comes a Smiley Face With Three Little Orbiting Hearts. When I use this I don’t want to go full-on Love like No. 1, I see it as a sign of affection toward friends. It’s a peck on the cheek, not a lengthy hug.
My next three are Champagne Glasses Toasting – which I use to say "cheers" to someone who’s done something positive or successful. Then comes a Big Juicy Football – ’tis the season. And, after that, a Smiling Face With Bright Stars For Eyes. This says, you are an all-star, a hero, and what you just told me is a laudable achievement.
I won’t bore you with the other 22 faves, but they include several Comments on the Weather, the High Five, the Fingers Crossed, the Bug-Eye, the Mr. Cool Dark Sunglasses Smile, the Birthday Cake (a lot of those lately) and the Cartwheel. I use that to show head-over-heels happiness.
Gratefully, the Skull and Cross-Bones, the Vomit, and the Pile of Poop are not in my Top 30, nor is the one with the single middle finger thrust skyward.
Don’t get me wrong: We should still judge people and our friends with the values described at the outset. But it’s a good gut check to see what our most-used emojis are. Right?
Steve Bell, a former journalist, is trying to spend less time on his smartphone, but obviously failing. Is there an emoji for that?