My View: A benign way to throw stones

Almost every morning for more than 30 years, we have strolled down the hill to a bridge that provides a perfect platform from which to enjoy a local gift from nature.

A beautiful waterfall, resulting from a creek’s’ meandering over the past thousands of years, sits just off to the south. The fall’s impact, carved into the shale, leaves a deep pool easing the waters transition from falling to flowing.

In the past, this flow might have provided energy to help modernize early life. Water power was a common feature of 19th century Western New York, though few mills remain.

One of us had enjoyed this creek in an earlier life, though from a point some 30 miles downstream. An idea was proposed that all the walkers would throw a stone from the bridge into the pool during each daily visit.

The hope was that these actions would make some innocuous mark that only we walkers would recognize and understand.

So began the ritual.

Now rocks are generally easy to find. Some are lying upon the road and can be picked up on the trek down; others arrive from varied sources. Occasional day trips to beaches or hiking trails usually evolve into a hunt and collection for future throwing subjects.

Weather and seasonal changes influence the process and decision of what to collect and throw. Chosen rocks brought home are sorted, assigned, and stored with consideration for the creek’s volume, flow or impending ice coverage.

Participants identify their desired landing target and aim with intent. With luck, the water’s clarity allows us to view the rock’s arrival at the creek bed.

Once witnessed, the splash and landings are scored according to accuracy.

Oohs and aahs accompany each throw, followed by compliments or admonishments, depending on the accuracy of the predictions. The worst scenario is if one misses the water entirely – it happens – or an untoward bounce leaves the projectile land bound. Merciless chastising follows leaving one wishing for a second chance, but nope, only one per day is the rule.

For the few odd days each year when the falls and water pool are frozen, larger, weightier projectiles are selected for duty. A hole in the ice followed by a splash of water is the goal! However, the final resting place is not observable and waits to be determined until a thaw reduces the coverage and sight to the creek bottom is restored.

After more than 30 years, one might think that the thousands of thrown rocks would have formed some kind of notable structure or produced an effect on the flow or site. Sadly, for me at least, not one iota of impact is observable.

The ever-changing currents and flow volume readily clean up our handiwork. Maybe we get to see a week’s worth of effort but then suddenly the slate is clean, as if no one has intruded upon the creek’s beauty by imposing these unwanted tenants – our rocks.

Who knows if effects may be seen downstream?

A young grandniece of ours once suggested that perhaps the breakwalls at the lake end are the recipients who benefit from our daily walk and work. To me, this solution offers a less imaginative reason than an underlying lesson from the creek itself.

Maybe there comes a time to let things go, start anew and see what happens – over and over again.