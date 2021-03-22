My View: A belated answer to the call to write

An A+ accompanying the message was the icing on the cake. However, I tortured myself trying to remember whether I had gone to see him after all at SUNY Buffalo State.

The period of unproductive soul-searching ended when I decided to focus on what I could control. I committed to fulfilling James Keech’s prophecy. I’d write an essay recounting my recent career trajectory, and note how, by reframing the scenario, I was able to identify the possibilities my job elimination offered rather than dwelling on the loss.

Mission accomplished. When my article was accepted for publication, I made a copy, and searched for Keech on the web. I planned to thank him for his faith in me, and apologize for taking so long.

The amount of information available on the internet is a mixed blessing. I found Keech, but learned that he had died about a year before.

His memorial service was at a church where my family often attended Christmas Eve Mass. Had we sung the same carols, I wondered?

Tears filled my eyes. I felt remorse that I had disappointed him, and also mourned that I had put my writing on hold until now. Worthy endeavors filled those years, for sure. But what might I have accomplished if I had started writing decades ago?