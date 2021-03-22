My View: A belated answer to the call to write

Covid-19 arrived on the heels of my job elimination – a double whammy in the domain of uncharted territory. I was faced with navigating a bleak marketplace, with even fewer options for those in my demographics. And if I was able to secure a position, would that decision put me in harm’s way?
After several weeks of aimless days and little progress, I decided to tackle cleaning my basement. My intentions had always been good. But few parcels of unassigned time existed during my working years.
The first box that caught my eye was tucked high upon a shelf in a dusty corner. “Selene - Memories” was scrawled across one side in thick, black marker. I gingerly pulled it down, trying to dodge the cobwebs that hung from the rafters like tinsel on a Christmas tree. Faded concert stubs and a variety of random keepsakes quickly dated it to my college years. I smiled as I remembered friends that had accompanied me to the Aud for the various shows.
A shriveled rose was a relic of a dear friend’s wedding. A wave of sadness enveloped me as I thought about my date. Michael died soon after in an automobile accident.
I was lost in my excavation for more than an hour when I came upon a paper with vaguely familiar handwriting, in red ink, at the top of the page.
“A fine, well-structured essay – your writing exceeds the scope of this class. Meet with me to devise more challenging assignments. I look forward to seeing you published. Dr. Keech.”
An A+ accompanying the message was the icing on the cake. However, I tortured myself trying to remember whether I had gone to see him after all at SUNY Buffalo State.
The period of unproductive soul-searching ended when I decided to focus on what I could control. I committed to fulfilling James Keech’s prophecy. I’d write an essay recounting my recent career trajectory, and note how, by reframing the scenario, I was able to identify the possibilities my job elimination offered rather than dwelling on the loss.
Mission accomplished. When my article was accepted for publication, I made a copy, and searched for Keech on the web. I planned to thank him for his faith in me, and apologize for taking so long.
The amount of information available on the internet is a mixed blessing. I found Keech, but learned that he had died about a year before.
His memorial service was at a church where my family often attended Christmas Eve Mass. Had we sung the same carols, I wondered?
Tears filled my eyes. I felt remorse that I had disappointed him, and also mourned that I had put my writing on hold until now. Worthy endeavors filled those years, for sure. But what might I have accomplished if I had started writing decades ago?
Rather than dwell in regret, I buried my sorrow in pursuit of my craft. And in the year of being sequestered, I’ve had six articles published, including one in support of a senior dog rescue organization. The many comments and “shares” that it yielded were gratifying, and reinforced my commitment to continue to write.