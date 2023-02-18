Just after the holiday blizzard and just before New Year’s, while out grocery shopping, I met a beautifully coiffured white-haired and fashionably fur-coated lady by the meat department at Dash’s. She smiled at me as I ordered a particular kind of sausage. Hers was the glance of a stranger who seemed to recognize in me, another housewife, knowledge about ingredients and cuts of meat.

Her pleasant demeanor encouraged me to ask about her own special order once I saw a butcher come out of the back room holding in both gloved hands a hug leg bone, devoid of meat but what looked like an animal’s hooves at the end of the fibula bone.

I was astonished to see something that looked nothing like the roasts, chops and stew meats that I had just checked out in the meat case. Curiosity got the better of me. “How do you cook that?” I asked. In a strongly accented English, she described it as a bone boiled to make a nutritious soup during these cold winter months. “It is a tradition in my country” she added. “What country are you from,” I inquired. Her proud response: “The Ukraine.”

Her answer brought up images of the tragic yearlong war in that country. I wondered if her relatives there were making bone broth to sustain them through food shortages, inevitable in wartime.

On the way out of the store, I passed by the canned soup aisle and noticed all the containers of bone broth next to the ever popular vegetable and chicken noodle soups. Obviously, we health conscious Americans have caught on to the health benefits of bone broth.

I almost forgot about this interesting store encounter with the Ukraine lady until recently when I came upon a magazine feature about a “medieval” soup eaten with a side of pickled radish and flushed down with vodka. It’s called Khash in the country of Armenia. The vodka drink is considered part of this dish – even for those who normally do not imbibe.

According to the magazine, this soup’s origin dates from the 12th century; documents refer to it as soup for poor people. These are folks who could not afford, or did not have available, the meat that was once attached to the bones; that was reserved for the rich people of their country. Boiled bones, however, especially the marrow contained within, produce very nutritious, comforting broth to which vegetables are added for a sustaining dish that nurtures the soul as well as the body.

Similarly, my parents, immigrants from Italy in the early 20th century, described how wasteful they regarded the practice of butchers throwing out bone and organ meats from slaughtered animals. While the meaty steaks and chops were sold over the counter to American shoppers inside the shop, there were Italian immigrants behind the butcher shop rescuing the liver, kidney, brains and bones from the bins – free for the taking.

What amazes me and other descendants of those resourceful immigrants is how these former dishes of poverty are now served in restaurants at a price not all commensurate with the low-to-no cost of the ingredients back then. In their search for “authentic” ingredients, classy chefs now seek out these traditional dishes. We may actually find beef bone soup on our favorite restaurant menu.

If so, order it, no matter the cost, for its nutritional value and it’s good for the soul in the cold of winter. The warming qualities offered by the traditional vodka “side” are, as always, optional.