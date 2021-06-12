My View: A backyard symphony of wildlife at play

While I pondered, she fluttered over the fence into the next yard, taking with her my wish she finds her flock before someone with an eye on an early Thanksgiving finds her.

My chorale is chamber music played in a major key. One morning though, it became opera – with a cacophonous overture. Glancing up from my book, I saw the clamor had come from three crows perched in a row on the telephone wire, their cawing and squawking insistent.

Something dangled from the beak of the middle one. The others jabbed at it, nonstop. With their backs toward me I couldn’t make out their booty. A piece of trash? With crows, who knows?

Still more drama under the wire. I called Steph to come see. A rabbit was darting back and forth squealing up at the crows.

They had her baby.

The crows ignored her. Other rabbits ran for cover. A squirrel meandered by unconcerned. The crow on the left, seizing an advantage, snatched the lifeless prey and flew away. The others chased after. Soon all three disappeared – and with them a mother’s hope vanished over the rooftops.