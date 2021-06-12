My View: A backyard symphony of wildlife at play

Socially isolated in my recliner, I survey our backyard through a sliding glass door. Beyond the patio, I see a lawn edged with daffodils and filled with dandelions. Then there’s a storage shed, a wood fence that blocks my spying on the neighbors, a few aging trees and, I regret to say, a ruined garden.
A while back, a writer in this space puzzled over what to name her garden. Mine, I call “Plowed Under.” Where I plant, weeds sprout; so we’ve uprooted our garden to let nature have her way. I don’t sing to her, she sings to me.
The chorale begins when rabbits come out to nibble. Soon a groundhog appears. He lumbers across the lawn in largo tempo, and so listlessly kills an hour of his day. At cocktail time a couple of cardinals, looking spiffy, stop by to sip from the birdbath. Squirrels scamper allegro doing squirrel-like things.
Their thruway is a telephone wire. It stretches high across the yard over to the shed. Most afternoons, a squirrel runs along its length. Halfway, it pauses, glances around like someone up to no good, continues on to the shed, and disappears over the pitch of the roof. I suspect dalliance.
In snowtime, rabbits come out to forage, their tracks like notes on sheet music. Springtime brings bunnies, each a lyric about how adults keep warm under the shed in winter.
Sometimes nature hits a dissonant chord. One morning, something alien caught the corner of my eye. I eased out of my recliner for a better look: A wild turkey – right here in a suburban backyard, and looking as bewildered as I felt. How did she get here? Should I call someone? 911?
While I pondered, she fluttered over the fence into the next yard, taking with her my wish she finds her flock before someone with an eye on an early Thanksgiving finds her.
My chorale is chamber music played in a major key. One morning though, it became opera – with a cacophonous overture. Glancing up from my book, I saw the clamor had come from three crows perched in a row on the telephone wire, their cawing and squawking insistent.
Something dangled from the beak of the middle one. The others jabbed at it, nonstop. With their backs toward me I couldn’t make out their booty. A piece of trash? With crows, who knows?
Still more drama under the wire. I called Steph to come see. A rabbit was darting back and forth squealing up at the crows.
They had her baby.
The crows ignored her. Other rabbits ran for cover. A squirrel meandered by unconcerned. The crow on the left, seizing an advantage, snatched the lifeless prey and flew away. The others chased after. Soon all three disappeared – and with them a mother’s hope vanished over the rooftops.
Her darting slowed to a pace; her squealing to a peep. As a theater grows quiet when house lights dim, so a hush settled over the lawn. The mother bowed her head to graze, her hope nothing but grass. The squirrel, who had been there all along but never stopped to inquire, went on doing squirrel-like things.
Rabbits looked around, then ventured out. Squirrels continued their scamper. Steph went back to her sewing and I to my book. The chorale struck a somber note in a minor key. Soon though, it modulated into the major, and so heralded the day when dandelions bloom with daffodils and bunnies come out in the morning sunshine.