Barbara B. BrownThe house is quieter now that my human and canine companion have completed their earthly travels. My attention has drifted to the birdhouse that I hung recently that allows a “birds-eye view” out my kitchen window. The history of the birdhouse is a lemons-to-lemonade story that had its origin during the pandemic when an elderly neighborhood gentleman spent more time in his workshop. As a result, he constructed many houses that he gave away to neighbors and friends. Mine is #19 out of a total of 50 that he made.

Not being a true birdwatcher, I was amazed, even with a passing glance, how much activity there was at the house. There was great energy building the nest inside of the wooden structure, with both birds (sparrows) participating. One appeared to be larger with a patch of black at the neck. I identified him as the male. This “guess” was confirmed when he was engaged in several attempts at starting the process of creating a family. Observed during this time, were attempted takeovers of the nest by the local blue jays. They were never successful as the entry was too small to admit them.

A quiet interval followed. I would see only the male coming and going to the nest. Not having a sight line into the nest, I had to patiently wait for the sound of chirping and peeping indicating that eggs had been laid, incubated and hatched. Realizing that some of my questions could be answered by a Google search, I found that both sexes incubate and share nesting duties equally, and that the chicks would hatch in 11-14 days. My patience was rewarded when I stepped outside one day to hear the distinct sounds of the newly hatched chicks.

I watched as Mom and Pop made multiple flights to the nearest tree searching for insects. Google advised that the young fledge 14-16 days after hatching, and are unable to feed themselves for another week. This period is mostly attended to by the male as the female prepares for the next brood. Although I didn’t see the chicks fledge, I could see one at the entrance, perhaps testing its courage for the next adventure. Soon I saw what appeared to be two small sparrows hopping about the grass.

It wasn’t long before there appeared to be housecleaning going on in preparation for starting the process all over again, as it is not unusual to reuse the same nesting site again. It was not many days before I saw the whole sequence begin again with nest building and mating behavior, assuring a new batch of hatchlings!

Watching all of this unfold and adding to my limited knowledge of bird behavior, I was humbled to see how nature works and unfolds in a consistent and cyclic way. It brought to mind one of childhood’s taunts, when someone would refer to a friend as a “birdbrain” for some silly activity. I now have immense respect for these small creatures, and how they follow the path that nature has set out for them.

I owe my neighbor a sincere thanks for providing the enjoyment that the house and sparrows have provided me. I wonder if I could suggest a glass birdhouse in the future so I wouldn’t have to imagine what is going on behind those wooden walls? And maybe a bird-watching adventure in the wild be in my future.