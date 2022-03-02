My View: 100 pounds lighter and no more medications

About 15 years ago, I finally decided I had to gain control of my weight and my life. In 1997, I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. After many years of being on steroids and then many more drugs to counter the side effects, I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. I was on 6 meds and had gained a lot of weight. My life consisted of working, then coming home and resting all evening so I would have enough energy to go to work the next day. It was definitely time for change.

I went to several doctors and finally found one who was brave enough to admit he wasn’t sure what to do for me. He asked me to go to the hospital, where several of his colleagues examined me. They discussed my case and came up with a new treatment plan. I was slowly weaned off the steroid and put on a different medicine. I was told it could take a year or longer to get rid of all the side effects.

Meanwhile, I started going to the local library and read every book, magazine and news article they had on health and nutrition. I started to eat a whole food, plant-based diet and watched my portion sizes. My first exercise consisted of walking around my car, holding onto it for support for a few minutes after work. I bought a stationary bike and started riding it for 5 or 10 minutes, gradually working my way up to 45 minutes.