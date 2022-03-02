My View: 100 pounds lighter and no more medications

About 15 years ago, I finally decided I had to gain control of my weight and my life. In 1997, I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. After many years of being on steroids and then many more drugs to counter the side effects, I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. I was on 6 meds and had gained a lot of weight. My life consisted of working, then coming home and resting all evening so I would have enough energy to go to work the next day. It was definitely time for change.
I went to several doctors and finally found one who was brave enough to admit he wasn’t sure what to do for me. He asked me to go to the hospital, where several of his colleagues examined me. They discussed my case and came up with a new treatment plan. I was slowly weaned off the steroid and put on a different medicine. I was told it could take a year or longer to get rid of all the side effects.
Meanwhile, I started going to the local library and read every book, magazine and news article they had on health and nutrition. I started to eat a whole food, plant-based diet and watched my portion sizes. My first exercise consisted of walking around my car, holding onto it for support for a few minutes after work. I bought a stationary bike and started riding it for 5 or 10 minutes, gradually working my way up to 45 minutes.
I joined a wonderful group called TOPS – Take Off Pounds Sensibly. It is a nonprofit support group for people trying to lose weight. With the support and encouragement of this great group of people, and all of my new-found knowledge, I eventually lost 100 pounds. My progress was slow and not always steady, but I never gave up.
During the process, I became a vegetarian. That opened up a whole new world of various ethnic cuisines, spices and foods to try. I now love to experiment with making vegetarian Indian, Thai and Mexican recipes. I learned how to make aromatic curries and naan bread. I like to experiment with different vegetables in enchiladas and tacos. My lasagna and pasta now teem with spinach, broccoli, eggplant and many other vegetables too numerous to mention. I now love tofu, quinoa and sushi, foods I thought I would never like. I even make my own granola bars.
When my children come home for the weekend, they ask me what new hippie food I will be making. They now cook many vegetarian meals for themselves at their own homes. Even my dog loves vegetables.
I have been retired for many years now. My disease has been in remission for a long time. I exercise for 30 to 60 minutes most days. I still belong to TOPS and have formed many deep, caring friendships there. Their support and being accountable to the scale once a week keeps me from gaining the weight back.
The thing that makes me the happiest is that I take no medication at all. I feel fantastic and have lots of energy. I am proud of what I have accomplished.
Sometimes people ask me what I did to lose weight. When I tell them I counted calories and exercised and it took 3 years, I can see disappointment in their eyes. I know they wanted to hear about some new miracle for weight loss. There is none.