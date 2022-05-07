What if it were men’s bodies being decided by the court?

I am a 70-year-old white woman, who has never had an abortion, but could have, if one had been needed. I have nothing but compassion for the many, many girls, and women, who have had to make that choice. What I’m trying to understand is the need for a government policy that would dictate to doctors and patients what medical procedures need to be used in each and every unique situation. I wonder if this could also lead to doctors being told how to deal with men’s medical procedures and prescriptions pertaining to their sexual organs. I’m trying to listen to what our pro-life judges are advocating, however what I see is men dressed in flowing robes, encouraging religious women to have more children. I continue to hear shouts to “build a wall,” but weren’t these immigrants once a fetus? And are they not breathing humans with a heartbeat? I feel the anguish of the Black community, human beings still seeking equality for health care, housing, education, policing and a living wage in this year of 2022.