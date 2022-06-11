Letters: Message to the NRA: Guns do kill people

Following two recent mass killings, we have heard, once again, a lot of the same tired straw man argument that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”

Well, yes, in a sense, this is true. But by that same logic, toasters kill people. And rocks, frying pans or pencils. But even though killers can come from anywhere, the choice of the tool of murder makes the difference between a one-person killer and one who kills ten or twenty people.

A psychopath with a toaster on a mission to kill dozens of children in a schoolyard wouldn’t get very far. Maybe he’d claim a victim, maybe not, because toasters weren’t designed to be lethal—and the children, if they didn’t run, could actually gang up and subdue him. Teachers could jump in, too.

But firearms are created to wound or kill. Those with extended magazines are designed to kill more people more quickly than semiautomatic pistols, for example. And - unlike toasters, stones, frying pans or pencils - firearms kill at a safe distance, making it entirely possible for a total coward to murder children in great numbers without even seeing their faces. Cloak the coward in body armor, and he is now capable of murdering numbers of adults in a supermarket, even one who is able to fire back.

I am in favor of the responsible ownership, use and safekeeping of firearms. But what the NRA-owned political hacks have to do now is forgo the empty “thoughts and prayers,” show real spine, and ban assault rifles and body armor for civilians, mandate background checks, and pursue established red flags. We also need to put more resources into mental health screenings and therapy to root out and prevent possible errant rationales for murder.

George Grace

Buffalo