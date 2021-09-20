 Skip to main content
Letters: Bills refusing vaccines will cost the team wins
Letters: Bills refusing vaccines will cost the team wins

OK. So now what will it take to convince the recalcitrant Bills players to get vaccinated? Some superstars missing games, maybe a loss? A forfeited game? This is supposed to be the season to go "all the way." 

Joan Brewer

Lockport

