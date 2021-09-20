Letters: Bills refusing vaccines will cost the team wins

OK. So now what will it take to convince the recalcitrant Bills players to get vaccinated? Some superstars missing games, maybe a loss? A forfeited game? This is supposed to be the season to go "all the way."
Joan Brewer
Lockport
OK. So now what will it take to convince the recalcitrant Bills players to get vaccinated? Some superstars missing games, maybe a loss? A forfeited game? This is supposed to be the season to go "all the way."
Joan Brewer
Lockport
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.