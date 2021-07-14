Letter: Zyglis simply draws on obvious failures of Beasley

Humorous cartoons are for the funny pages and political cartoons are in the opinion page. Recent letter writers complaining of Adam Zyglis’ lack of humor and attacking him for calling Cole Beasley “ignorant” are missing his point. Zyglis is not intending to be humorous. Over 600,000 people have died from Covid-19 and a recent statistic showed that over 99% of recent Covid-19 cases are with those who are unvaccinated.

I find it ironic that these letters express how people have rights to their opinion yet are angry at Zyglis for expressing his opinion. Editorial cartoonists pointing out uncomfortable realities is what they do. They have been doing this for centuries. Beasley is acting ignorantly, jeopardizing his millions he gets as a professional athlete, jeopardizing the product known as the Buffalo Bills, jeopardizing his health and the health of others. But he wants to live his own life. Well OK then. You do you. Which you can with your $6 million signing bonus and average $7 million or so per year annually for your four year contract.