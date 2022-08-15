Letter: Zyglis’ cartoons are spot on when it comes to Trump’s mess

In response to the letter titled “Cartoons depicting Trump seem excessive and wrong,” the writer states that Adam Zyglis is “still very much on the “Trump-train.” I laughed and wondered if the writer has been paying any attention whatsoever to the current state of affairs with Republican fealty to a wanna-be-king-with-no-clothes ex-president who recently invoked the Fifth Amendment over 400 times to our own state’s attorney general. “He is obsessed with him” can accurately be changed to “The GOP is obsessed with him.” More fittingly, it can be said “with all the huge problems in our country, the “GOP chooses to focus on Trump.” Perhaps with the recent exposure of violations of the Espionage Act, the GOP would do well to develop distance with their misplaced fawning focus.

The writer asked whether “one iota of proof of any crime or wrongdoing” exists with the Democrats. Well, Democrats are the legislative side of things whereas the judicial and executive sides, the Department of Justice and FBI, respectively, have certainly demonstrated that not only is there one iota, but many iotas of crimes and wrongdoing by this former office holder. In addition, the Georgia state attorney general also has evidence of crimes and misdemeanors. Zyglis is spot on with his pen and panel productions of what can only be described as these crazy-can’t-make-this-up-whack-a-mole-days. The things that are excessive and wrong are not Zyglis’ artistic depictions, but Trump’s own deepening fetid swamp where he and fellow dwellers in the MAGA camp find themselves on the wrong side of history. And Zyglis will have no dearth of material for his Fourth Estate forum.