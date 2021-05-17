Letter: Zellner is being unfairly portrayed by some people

Two years ago, I made a mid-course career change by joining the Democratic staff of the Erie County Board of Elections.

I was assigned to the absentee department; in a year’s time, I was promoted to department head by Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner.

Little did I know that my promotion to supervisor would also come during the most pressing public health crisis of our lifetime.

To prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the governor made all New Yorkers eligible to vote by mail. The result? The Erie County Board of Elections received 10 times the normal volume of requests for absentee ballots. That amounted to more than 300,000 for the primary and general elections.

This required 15-hour days, often seven days a week. For a single mom of four, juggling work demands with the needs of my family was daunting.

Through it all, Zellner was, and remains, understanding and supportive, as he has been from the beginning of my association with him.

He is a strong advocate for women in leadership roles, and I am grateful for his mentoring and support.