Letter: Zeldin will cause disruption for Bills

Lee Zeldin running for New York governor is clearly doing Donald Trump’s bidding.

Trump failed in his bid to buy the Buffalo Bills back in 2014 so Zeldin is already causing consternation for Buffalo that is unnecessary and unwelcome.

Unfortunately, this could be a distraction for Buffalo Bills mafia since I do expect Lee Zeldin to defeat Kathy Hochul for governor.

It’s apparent Zeldin is like his cult leader. Just isn’t up on all the facts.

While the new Buffalo Bills stadium deal is prohibitive with what the state, county and team are contributing, it will be in the end much lower compared to what Tennessee and probably Kansas City's new stadiums will eventually cost in subsidies.

Does Zeldin know the Buffalo Bills lease with the old stadium expires after this season? I am convinced he doesn’t. Buffalo Bills Mafia have hopes for a Super Bowl victory this season and the team could be forced to go somewhere else? Ridiculous!

Does Zeldin know the current stadium here is showing age at 50? That its overall outlook isn’t considered good in the next 5-10 years?

A deal is a deal! Yes, it’s a lot of money. I get it’s controversial. However, I believe all the parties have negotiated in good faith and continue to finalize all the agreements needed. What we don’t need is another chef in the kitchen.

Assuming Zeldin wins in two weeks, I believe the Buffalo Bills, the county, along with senator Charles Schumer must form a delegation to pressure Zeldin to back off and educate him on the facts.

If Zeldin wants a new NY Jets- NY Giants stadium (built in New York City) to replace the often maligned Met Life Stadium, Buffalo would have to help pay for it, too.

Zeldin is a clear Trumpublican. Doesn’t appear knowledgeable of the situation, never wants to spend money for anything. Like Trump, he probably wants to totally shut down the United States. I have always wanted to ask Trumpublicans and their minions such as Zeldin this one question: If you hate spending and investing money for anything the American people may care about, why not just say the U.S. is broke and have the country go into default?

Marcus Costello

Kenmore