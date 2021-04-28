Letter: Zeldin wants voters to ignore his record

It is difficult to imagine the hypocrisy and brazen gall of Rep. Lee Zeldin as he asks for the support of the voters of New York in the next gubernatorial election. Last January Zeldin, along with Chris Jacobs, Nicole Malliotakis and Elise Stefanik (who also has gubernatorial aspirations), sought to overturn the very election process in which he is now appealing for our support.
State GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy may be “thrilled” with Zeldin’s candidacy and Erie County Republican Chairman Karl Simmeth may have been “impressed” and “liked his message,” but I for one am appalled and am impressed only by the message he sent to the voters three months ago. Surely we New Yorkers deserve more honorable Republican candidates for governor than “Big Lie” proponents such as Zeldin or Stefanik.
Charles Belair
North Tonawanda