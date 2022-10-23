Letter: Zeldin’s experience mirrors rising crime

An article in The Buffalo News, “Zeldin campaign seizes on shooting outside his home,” proffered a cynical view about political opportunism. In my opinion, what happened to congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s family is further evidence of crime migrating at an alarming rate into safe neighborhoods across New York State. This has been Zeldin’s message since he announced his candidacy. The incident should definitely be included in the campaign and the family’s trauma should not be trivialized.

I have been active in my own community’s efforts to preserve and improve our quality of life and to sustain and grow our local businesses. Sadly, we have seen an increase in crime, including shooting incidents and theft. On my street, neighbors have been reporting suspicious activity for months. We have witnessed young women getting picked up and dropped off in front of what was previously a single-family residence. Recently, one young women was found unresponsive in the house. A drug overdose is suspected.

Under these circumstances, it is important to note how grateful we are for the efforts and support of the Buffalo Police Department in the face of legal restraints and staff shortages.

Still, this situation has profoundly impacted our neighborhood. As compassionate people, we mourn the young woman’s death. Beyond that, her death and previous behavior has brought the devastating effects of the drug epidemic along with potential criminal activity to our doorsteps. Where once we felt safe, we are now afraid. Is this our new normal?

Joann Liggio Steinmetz

Buffalo