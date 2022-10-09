Letter: Zeldin, Esposito are misleading voters on state policies on energy

Regarding the article, “Buffalo visit puts Zeldin on offense against Hochul,” Rep. Lee Zeldin and running mate Alison Esposito do not have New Yorkers’ best interests at heart, and they’re misleading us to suggest they do.

Abandoning Gov. Kathy Hochul’s climate policies would cost and hurt New Yorkers. Depending on volatile gas prices and increasing gas infrastructure in the name of energy independence makes no sense when solar and wind power are already much cheaper than gas. Plus, the more gas plants and pipelines, the more ratepayers have to pony up. Slowing climate progress is what the gas companies want. Our political leaders should know better.

The Republican team is trying to scare consumers that they’ll have to ditch their furnaces against their will. Nobody has to disconnect existing gas. The All-Electric Building Act, which hasn’t actually passed yet, would only ban gas hook-ups in new construction. Electric homes are cheaper to build, healthier to live in, and have higher resale value than those powered by gas or oil. My home runs on 100% electricity, powered by community solar from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and I have had geothermal heating and cooling for 12 years. My electric bills are quite reasonable.

Nobody is going to seize your gas-burning car, either. You simply won’t be able to buy a new one after 2035, when a wide variety of electric cars will be on the market. As an EV owner, I can testify to the many benefits of a non-polluting car that can be charged inexpensively at home. My car has 1/10 the number of moving parts as an internal combustion engine car, thereby reducing maintenance costs, and it’s great fun to drive. Tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act help with affordability, and provide incentives for foreign car companies to build plants in the U.S., creating jobs.

Burning gas creates harmful climate pollution. That dirty air is not just causing the climate crisis, which I suspect we’ll feel directly in Western New York, but creating health problems like asthma. New Yorkers need leaders who won’t go backwards on climate policy.

Lynn Saxton

Co-Chair, The Climate Reality Project

Western New York Region Chapter