Letter: Zeldin does not share priorities of Western New York

In a recent editorial for Another Voice, Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker indicated that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s values do not align with those of Western New York. He states that “Our community members deserve a governor who shares their values, not their hometown.”

Okay, let’s be practical. What is Rep. Lee Zeldin going to do for this area? For the first time in over a century, we have a governor who hails from Western New York, and we are going to throw that away because Zeldin wants to fire a district attorney? Undoubtedly, subway crime is a serious problem, but New York City residents voted D.A. Alvin Bragg in; they should be the ones to vote him out.

I would also ask, who is Michael Kracker to speak about the values of Western New Yorkers? As a native Western New Yorker, I value free and fair elections, a woman’s right to choose, and the freedom to come and go without the specter of a being shot by a crazed gunman not old enough to buy a beer. But that’s just me.

I think, though, that I can speak for most Western New Yorkers that the one value we share is our unabating love for our Buffalo Bills. If Congressman Zeldin were to attain power, he would undo the negotiations that Gov. Hochul worked on over the past several months, for he declared in his Oct 25th debate, “We can absolutely have a better deal.”

I strongly exhort Bills’ officials, both past and present, to get out and fight for Gov. Hochul like she fought indefatigably for the stadium deal. If this deal is upended, the Bills’ future in Western New York will be put in peril. Zeldin balked at this prospect, exclaiming, “They’re not leaving!” Yeah, right. Neither would the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Buffalo Braves, the Cleveland Browns, or any other storied franchise who left for greener pastures.

Zeldin is either selling us a bill of goods or living in the state of denial. It wouldn’t surprise me if it were the latter; after all, he did deny the results of a presidential election.

Theresa Desmond

Buffalo