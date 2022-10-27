Letter: Zeldin better believe Bills will leave town

Lee Zeldin is foolish if he thinks the Bills wouldn’t pack up and leave town quicker than you can say “bye bye fools”! If you think they wouldn’t leave (if he wins and tries to reopen negotiations) just ask the cities/fans of Baltimore, or Oakland, or San Diego, or Houston what it’s like to lose an NFL team for greener pastures; two who have, by the way, pursued another NFL team to their respective cities. I wonder why? Austin, St Louis, Orlando or San Diego have been rumored to be in the hunt to lure the number one team in the NFL that’s expected to win the Super Bowl this year to their city.

In the political attack ad, he starts by saying “you’re smart …”. Well, we are smart, Mr. Zeldin, and we know what it took to keep the NFL’s #1, our Bills, right here in Buffalo. For as long as I can remember, Western New Yorkers have been paying higher taxes to fund numerous projects downstate. Was Zeldin crying foul when Yankee Stadium and the surrounding community was built with some public money? The money we paid to keep the Bills here was a great bargain for the NFL’s No. 1 team; New York’s only team. Go Bills!

I personally would like to thank Gov. Kathy Hochul for finally securing the casino money that past administrations failed to do; money that was owed to New York. She had the courage to do what it took to get it done. Had she not, the Senecas would still be holding on to it, all the while in violation of the agreement it had signed with New York. Brilliant move on our behalf. Keep up the good work, Gov. Hochul. The “Bills Mafia” has your back.

Thomas Destino

North Tonawanda